19 May 2025

Behind The Numbers: Unmasking Frauds & Finding Real Growth (Video)

Despite the tightening of legal and regulatory obligations and the implementation of a robust corporate governance framework, corporate frauds continue to occur. These incidents tarnish the country's image and business environment, while also leading to serious consequences for stakeholders, employees, investors, creditors, vendors, and society at large.

A recent forensic investigation ordered by SEBI into Gensol Engineering Limited has sparked a major debate within India's financial and auditing community. The case, which revolves around alleged fund diversion, misuse of related party transaction and financial misreporting by Gensol's promoters, is being closely monitored as a test of accountability for both corporate management and statutory auditors.

The objective of the webinar is to examine the nature and perception of corporate frauds in India and their consequences on the business and economic systems.

Key Discussion Points in the webinar are:

  • Corporate Fraud: Strategies for Resilience
  • Corporate Governance Failures: Where do we go from here?
  • Impact of Corporate Frauds on Market Sentiment: Navigating the Ripple Effects
  • Investor Due Diligence: Safeguarding Wealth in a Post-Gensol Market; and
  • Retail Investor Protection: Building Resilience against Corporate Scams.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

