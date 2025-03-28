[Live] Regulatory Framework For Doing Business In Panama & India: Opportunities And Challenges (VIdeo)

Session Theme: To review the Regulatory framework, Opportunities and Challenges for doing business in Panama & India. With a special discussion on: (a) Special economic zones and other type of regimes. (b) Labour Laws Distinguished Guest Speakers:

Mr. Rahul Jain, Partner, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners

Mr. Alexis V. Herrera Jr., Partner, Icaza, Gonzalez - Ruiz & Aleman

Mr. Abhishek Praharaj, Principal Associate, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners

Ms. Karen Y. Tejeira S., Associate, Icaza, Gonzalez - Ruiz & Aleman

Moderated by: Ms. Darshita Sethia, Associate, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners Date: 26th March 2025 Time: 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM Panama Time (6 PM – 7 PM IST)

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.