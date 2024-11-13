ARTICLE
13 November 2024

Thresholds For Assessing And Claiming Damages In Construction Contracts (Video)

AP
Argus Partners

Contributor

Argus Partners logo
Argus Partners is a leading Indian law firm with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Innovative thought leadership and ability to build lasting relationships with all stakeholders are the key drivers of the Firm. The Firm has advised on some of the largest transactions in India across various industry sectors. The Firm also, regularly advises the boards of some of the biggest Indian corporations on governance matters. The lawyers of the Firm have been consistently regarded as the trusted advisors to its clients with a deep understanding of the relevant business domain, their business needs and regulatory nuances which enables them to clearly identify the risks involved and advise mitigation measures to protect their interests.
Explore Firm Details
In construction contracts, disputes often arise due to delays, premature termination, or other breaches, which can lead to significant losses in high-value, time-sensitive projects. When such breaches occur...
India Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Krishnava Dutt
Photo of Soorjya Ganguli
Authors

1543620a.jpg

In construction contracts, disputes often arise due to delays, premature termination, or other breaches, which can lead to significant losses in high-value, time-sensitive projects. When such breaches occur, the affected party may seek damages, including loss of profit, loss of opportunity, and overheads. However, proving these damages can be complex, often relying on engineering principles and formulas rather than simple documentary evidence.

In this podcast, our Managing Partner, Krishnava Dutt, and Disputes Partner, Soorjya Ganguli, discuss the key thresholds for assessing and claiming damages in construction contracts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Krishnava Dutt
Krishnava Dutt
Photo of Soorjya Ganguli
Soorjya Ganguli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More