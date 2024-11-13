Thresholds For Assessing And Claiming Damages In Construction Contracts (Video)

Argus Partners is a leading Indian law firm with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Innovative thought leadership and ability to build lasting relationships with all stakeholders are the key drivers of the Firm. The Firm has advised on some of the largest transactions in India across various industry sectors. The Firm also, regularly advises the boards of some of the biggest Indian corporations on governance matters. The lawyers of the Firm have been consistently regarded as the trusted advisors to its clients with a deep understanding of the relevant business domain, their business needs and regulatory nuances which enables them to clearly identify the risks involved and advise mitigation measures to protect their interests.
In construction contracts, disputes often arise due to delays, premature termination, or other breaches, which can lead to significant losses in high-value, time-sensitive projects. When such breaches occur...
In this podcast, our Managing Partner, Krishnava Dutt, and
Disputes Partner, Soorjya Ganguli, discuss the key thresholds for
assessing and claiming damages in construction contracts.
