Thresholds For Assessing And Claiming Damages In Construction Contracts (Video)

In construction contracts, disputes often arise due to delays, premature termination, or other breaches, which can lead to significant losses in high-value, time-sensitive projects. When such breaches occur, the affected party may seek damages, including loss of profit, loss of opportunity, and overheads. However, proving these damages can be complex, often relying on engineering principles and formulas rather than simple documentary evidence.

In this podcast, our Managing Partner, Krishnava Dutt, and Disputes Partner, Soorjya Ganguli, discuss the key thresholds for assessing and claiming damages in construction contracts.

