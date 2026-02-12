Key Decisions From The IFSCA Meeting Held On The 22nd December 2025

- in India
- within Government, Public Sector, Energy and Natural Resources and Employment and HR topic(s)
At its 26th meeting, the International Financial Services Centres Authority ('IFSCA') approved a series of regulatory measures aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in GIFT-IFSC while continuing to safeguard investor interests. The said amendments and regulatory measures were announced by IFSCA pursuant to a press release dated 23rd December 2025. The key decisions are summarised in this alert.
IFSCA (FUND MANAGEMENT) REGULATIONS, 2025
Eligibility Criteria for Key Managerial Personnel ('KMPs'):
- IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025 ('FME Regulations') provide a minimum experience of 5 years in related activities in securities market or financial products for the Principal Officer, Compliance Officer and other KMP.
- Alongside the aforesaid existing criteria, a certification-based alternative eligibility criterion with reduced work experience for KMP appointment shall be introduced.
- The scope of eligible KMP work experience will be expanded to include experience in consulting / advisory firms, private or public companies where nature of work comparable to that of financial institutions – such expansion shall be applicable to both existing and alternative criteria.
Validity of Private Placement Memorandum ('PPM') of Schemes
- The FME Regulations currently provide that a PPM shall be valid for 12 months and a one-time extension of 6 months may be availed by paying 50% of the scheme fees.
- It is now proposed to permit multiple 6-month extensions for Venture Capital and Restricted Schemes, subject to prescribed fees and timely filing during the validity of the PPM. OVERVIEW
- Additionally, where the PPM has expired, a one-time 3-month extension shall be allowed, including for open-ended schemes that have raised USD 1 Mn but not achieved the minimum corpus of USD 3 Mn within 12 months
Appointment of Custodian registered with IFSCA
- FMEs required to appoint an IFSC-based custodian shall be granted a 24-month migration window, subject to certain conditions.
IFSCA (GLOBAL-IN-HOUSE CENTRE) REGULATIONS, 2025
New IFSCA (GIC) Regulations, 2025 to be introduced, salient features of which include:
- Financial Institution Groups ('FIGs') permitted to set up Global-InHouse Centre ('GIC') units in GIFT IFSC directly or via third-party service providers to serve group entities.
- Multiple operating models recognised, including Captive Centre, Shared Services Centre, BOT, JV, Hybrid, and others, allowing flexibility in structuring.
- GIC units permitted may provide services to Indian group entities up to 10% of total annual revenue.
- Offshore FIGs serving India can establish GICs in GIFT IFSC to cater to their Indian group entities.
- The 20% cap on transfer of employees to GIFT-IFSC eased.
- Third-party service providers shall be permitted to support GIC setup and operations, including co-delivery models.
IFSCA (BOOK KEEPING, ACCOUNTING, TAXATION AND FINANCIAL CRIME COMPLIANCE SERVICES) REGULATIONS, 2025
- Requirement of minimum office space of 60 sq. ft per employee to be removed
IFSCA (CAPITAL MARKET INTERMEDIARY) REGULATIONS, 2025
Eligibility criteria for Principal Officer and Compliance Officer
- Postgraduate degree in STEM and fintech are now recognized as eligible qualification for Principal and Compliance Officers
- The minimum experience for a graduate to act as a principal/compliance officer has been reduced from 10 to 5 years
Capital Market Intermediaries ('CMI') with multiple registration
- A capital market intermediary having multiple registrations such as broker dealer, investment adviser, research entity, clearing member, DP, custodian and distributor may have the same Principal Officer, provided a separate vertical head is appointed for "Distribution" activities.
Liquid Net Worth
- Base minimum capital and interest-free deposits with Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations shall be considered as liquid net worth.
- Margins maintained for activities on IFSC stock exchange / Global Access activities shall be considered as liquid net worth.
- Liabilities shall be excluded while computing liquid net worth, in accordance with the CMI Regulations' definition of net worth
Net worth requirement for custodians
- The minimum net worth for custodians is set at USD 1 million, with existing custodians required to comply with the revised norms by 30 June 2026.
Umbrella registration for CMIs
- An entity seeking multiple registrations under the CMI Regulations may apply for a unified registration in the manner prescribed by IFSCA.
