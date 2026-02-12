ARTICLE
12 February 2026

Key Decisions From The IFSCA Meeting Held On The 22nd December 2025

AC
Aurtus Consulting LLP

Contributor

Aurtus Consulting LLP logo
Aurtus is a full-service boutique firm providing well-researched tax, transaction and regulatory services to clients in India as well as globally. At Aurtus, we strive to live up to our name, which is derived from ’Aurum’ - signifying the gold standard of services and ‘Ortus’ – implying a sunrise of fresh/innovative ideas and thought leadership. We help our clients navigate the complex world of tax and regulatory laws while providing them with thoroughly researched, practical and value-driven solutions. Our solutions and the holistic implementation support, cover not only all the relevant tax and regulatory aspects but also the contemporary trends and commercial realities. Our clients include reputed Indian corporations, MNCs, family offices, HNIs, start-ups, venture capital funds, private equity investors, etc.
Explore Firm Details
At its 26th meeting, the International Financial Services Centres Authority (‘IFSCA') approved a series of regulatory measures aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in GIFT-IFSC while continuing...
India Finance and Banking
Aurtus Consulting LLP
Aurtus Consulting LLP’s articles from Aurtus Consulting LLP are most popular:
  • in India
Aurtus Consulting LLP are most popular:
  • within Government, Public Sector, Energy and Natural Resources and Employment and HR topic(s)

At its 26th meeting, the International Financial Services Centres Authority ('IFSCA') approved a series of regulatory measures aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in GIFT-IFSC while continuing to safeguard investor interests. The said amendments and regulatory measures were announced by IFSCA pursuant to a press release dated 23rd December 2025. The key decisions are summarised in this alert.

IFSCA (FUND MANAGEMENT) REGULATIONS, 2025

Eligibility Criteria for Key Managerial Personnel ('KMPs'):

  • IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025 ('FME Regulations') provide a minimum experience of 5 years in related activities in securities market or financial products for the Principal Officer, Compliance Officer and other KMP.
  • Alongside the aforesaid existing criteria, a certification-based alternative eligibility criterion with reduced work experience for KMP appointment shall be introduced.
  • The scope of eligible KMP work experience will be expanded to include experience in consulting / advisory firms, private or public companies where nature of work comparable to that of financial institutions – such expansion shall be applicable to both existing and alternative criteria.

Validity of Private Placement Memorandum ('PPM') of Schemes

  • The FME Regulations currently provide that a PPM shall be valid for 12 months and a one-time extension of 6 months may be availed by paying 50% of the scheme fees.
  • It is now proposed to permit multiple 6-month extensions for Venture Capital and Restricted Schemes, subject to prescribed fees and timely filing during the validity of the PPM. OVERVIEW
  • Additionally, where the PPM has expired, a one-time 3-month extension shall be allowed, including for open-ended schemes that have raised USD 1 Mn but not achieved the minimum corpus of USD 3 Mn within 12 months

Appointment of Custodian registered with IFSCA

  • FMEs required to appoint an IFSC-based custodian shall be granted a 24-month migration window, subject to certain conditions.

IFSCA (GLOBAL-IN-HOUSE CENTRE) REGULATIONS, 2025

New IFSCA (GIC) Regulations, 2025 to be introduced, salient features of which include:

  • Financial Institution Groups ('FIGs') permitted to set up Global-InHouse Centre ('GIC') units in GIFT IFSC directly or via third-party service providers to serve group entities.
  • Multiple operating models recognised, including Captive Centre, Shared Services Centre, BOT, JV, Hybrid, and others, allowing flexibility in structuring.
  • GIC units permitted may provide services to Indian group entities up to 10% of total annual revenue.
  • Offshore FIGs serving India can establish GICs in GIFT IFSC to cater to their Indian group entities.
  • The 20% cap on transfer of employees to GIFT-IFSC eased.
  • Third-party service providers shall be permitted to support GIC setup and operations, including co-delivery models.

IFSCA (BOOK KEEPING, ACCOUNTING, TAXATION AND FINANCIAL CRIME COMPLIANCE SERVICES) REGULATIONS, 2025

  • Requirement of minimum office space of 60 sq. ft per employee to be removed

IFSCA (CAPITAL MARKET INTERMEDIARY) REGULATIONS, 2025

Eligibility criteria for Principal Officer and Compliance Officer

  • Postgraduate degree in STEM and fintech are now recognized as eligible qualification for Principal and Compliance Officers
  • The minimum experience for a graduate to act as a principal/compliance officer has been reduced from 10 to 5 years

Capital Market Intermediaries ('CMI') with multiple registration

  • A capital market intermediary having multiple registrations such as broker dealer, investment adviser, research entity, clearing member, DP, custodian and distributor may have the same Principal Officer, provided a separate vertical head is appointed for "Distribution" activities.

Liquid Net Worth

  • Base minimum capital and interest-free deposits with Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations shall be considered as liquid net worth.
  • Margins maintained for activities on IFSC stock exchange / Global Access activities shall be considered as liquid net worth.
  • Liabilities shall be excluded while computing liquid net worth, in accordance with the CMI Regulations' definition of net worth

Net worth requirement for custodians

  • The minimum net worth for custodians is set at USD 1 million, with existing custodians required to comply with the revised norms by 30 June 2026.

Umbrella registration for CMIs

  • An entity seeking multiple registrations under the CMI Regulations may apply for a unified registration in the manner prescribed by IFSCA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Aurtus Consulting LLP
Aurtus Consulting LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More