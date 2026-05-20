Supreme Court Holds That A Final Decree Under Order XII Rule 6 Of The CPC Can Be Passed, Based On Admission Made In Course Of Criminal Proceedings

Supreme Court through its judgement dated 08.05.2026 in the matter of Sheikh Abedin v Iqbal Ahmed & Another held that final decree under Order XII Rule 6 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (“CPC”) can be passed, based on admission made in course of criminal proceedings.

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Supreme Court through its judgement dated 08.05.2026 in the matter of Sheikh Abedin v Iqbal Ahmed & Another1 held that final decree under Order XII Rule 6 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (“CPC”) can be passed, based on admission made in course of criminal proceedings.

The Court observed that the purpose of Order XII Rule 6 of CPC is to enable a party to obtain speedy justice to the extent of the relevant admission which, according to the admission of the other party, he is entitled to. Admission on which judgement can be claimed must be clear and unequivocal one and such admission must be either of the entire claim made in the suit or even for a part of the claim for which decree can be passed separately. In addition to this, the Court also observed that a decree can be passed under Order XII Rule 6 of CPC on the basis of admission, whether it is in the pleadings or elsewhere highlighting that no particular form of admission is necessary.

Footnote

1. SLP No. 19868 of 2022.

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