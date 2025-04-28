Athena Legal Key Budget Highlights 2025

Founded in 2012, Athena Legal is a full-service law firm headquartered in New Delhi, India. The firm boasts a 30-member in-house team and a pan-India network of over 400 lawyers holding multi-disciplinary expertise.

For over a decade, the firm has dedicated itself to providing a wide range of corporate commercial, transnational, and dispute resolution services. We understand your industry and sector to provide the best possible and realistic legal solutions, customized to cater to your specific needs, in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Our motto is excellence through teamwork and our aim is to strive for perfection. We collaborate with an array of leading lawyers across India & overseas to dispense the most suitable solution and a professional approach to case management for our clients.