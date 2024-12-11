Senegalese Customs Seizes Counterfeit Medicines In Excess Of 500 Million CFA Francs

The Senegalese Customs Service executed a series of search and seizure operations during mid-November, forming part of a nation-wide strategy to address the distribution and sale of counterfeit narcotics and medicines.

An estimated 400 kilograms of Indian Hemp, valued at 48 million CFA Francs, was seized in Keur Ayip, a village located on the border shared with the Gambia. In another operation, executed in Sandiara, authorities took possession of 280 kilograms of brown cannabis and 59 cartons of counterfeit medicines, weighing around 880 kilograms, were also recovered by the Foundiogne maritime brigade just off the coast of Djinack. The latter shipment included antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medication of an estimated value of 232 million CFA Francs.

The importation and distribution of counterfeit medicines has plagued West African countries for many years and not only has a negative impact on the economy, but also poses severe health risks to the public at large, in light of the fact that counterfeit products are generally substandard or simply ineffective. The recent operations executed by the Senegalese Customs Service highlight its commitment to intensify border controls and to collaborate with local law enforcement to combat against the trafficking of counterfeit goods.

