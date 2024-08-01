Transformative Bills Introduced For Commercial Space Regulation

Two bills recently introduced in the US Government Senate aims to overhaul regulations governing commercial space activities, marking significant steps toward enhancing safety and streamlining the licensing process [Legislation. (n.d.). U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation., Bill No. 4064, https://www.commerce.senate.gov/legislation]. The Commercial Standards Paramount to Accelerating Cosmic Exploration (SPACE) Leadership Act [S.4064 - 118th Congress (2023-2024): A bill to amend section 50905 of title 51, United States Code, to extend and modify provisions relating to license applications and requirements for commercial space launch activities, and for other purposes. | Congress.gov | Library of Congress], proposes an extension of the "learning period" limiting human spaceflight safety rules by five years. This learning period restricts the Federal Aviation Administration's Office of Commercial Space Transportation from enacting safety regulations for occupants on commercial spacecraft. Additionally, the bill calls for the development of voluntary industry consensus standards for occupant safety during this period, paving the way for potential regulatory adjustments post-learning period. The Licensing Aerospace Units to New Commercial Heights (LAUNCH) Act [S.3966 - 118th Congress (2023-2024): LAUNCH Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress], introduced by a bipartisan group of senators, directs the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA") i.e. regulator of civil aviation in the US, to streamline the commercial launch licensing process by incorporating industry input. It also mandates similar requirements for the Office of Space Commerce, which handles commercial remote sensing licensing.

In the US House of Representatives, the need for bipartisan cooperation to pass a standalone NASA authorization bill was highlighted, emphasizing the significant lapse in guidance since 2017. These legislative efforts underscore a concerted push to modernize regulations and foster innovation within the commercial space sector, ultimately ensuring safety and regulatory compliance while promoting industry growth and competitiveness.

Originally published by 08 May, 2024

