The Sentinel The Quarterly News Bulletin In Competition Law

5 November 2025

We are pleased to share the latest edition of our quarterly competition law newsletter, the ‘Sentinel', capturing key developments from the ever-evolving world of competition law.
Unnati Agrawal,Nikita Agarwal, and Hrishav Kumar
Introduction We're back with a fresh edition of 'The Sentinel' - CMS INDUSLAW's quarterly chronicle of all things competition law. From significant decisions of the Competition Commission of India ("CCI"), National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT"), various High Courts, and the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India ("SC") to key policy shifts in the age of artificial intelligence ("AI") and digital regulation, this edition captures the pulse of India's evolving competition ecosystem.

And for those short on time, a distilled and delightful reckoner of key developments from the second quarter ("Q2") of the financial year ("FY") 2025-26 awaits in the flowchart below.

Summary of Key Developments in Q2 of FY 2025-2026

1700622a.jpg

Please click here to read the full report.

Unnati Agrawal
Nikita Agarwal
Hrishav Kumar
