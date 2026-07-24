The Modern CFO’s Expanding Role Beyond Compliance In Global Capability Centers

During the initial phase of global capability center establishment, the primary objective of financial functions was to ensure operational efficiency and organizational continuity.

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During the initial phase of global capability center establishment, the primary objective of financial functions was to ensure operational efficiency and organizational continuity.

These processes involved meeting reporting deadlines, managing audits, and fulfilling compliance requirements. However, such an approach is inadequate for navigating the multifaceted requirements of the modern business environment.

Today, Global Capability Centers are strengthening finance, analytics, technology, procurement, and risk functions across enterprises. With the scope of these centers expanding, the role of the CFO has expanded with it. The modern CFO of a GCC has to shoulder responsibilities like creating control frameworks, overseeing transfer pricing structures, and addressing diverse regulatory and tax compliance frameworks.

The Evolved Mandate - What a GCC CFO Actually Owns

The responsibilities of a CFO at a GCC extend far beyond traditional roles, encompassing reporting, tax and treasury management, compliance oversight, and several strategic value-creation duties.



These include:

Advising business units

Strengthening expansion plans

Evaluating operating models

Assessing risks that may affect global operations

MNCs setting up in India have driven this shift most visibly.

Beyond financial statements, leadership teams require actionable intelligence, predictability, and assurance that organizational growth potential can be realized without encountering unforeseen regulatory or governance impediments.

This is why CFO advisory services for GCC setup are increasingly being viewed as a strategic requirement for organizations. The expectation today is not just financial oversight but active participation in decision-making.

Financial Controls - Building the India Control Framework

The root cause behind most control failures is not the lack of policies in companies, but rather the pace at which growth outpaces governance.

As GCCs scale, new teams are added, processes grow more complex, and responsibilities spread across geographies.

Unless a strong control framework is in place, even well-managed organizations can encounter reporting errors, audit observations, or compliance gaps. The CFO is responsible for building practical control measures that business teams can execute while fulfilling regulator, auditor, and global stakeholder requirements.

Control Area Focus of the CFO Reporting Controls Accuracy and consistency of financial reporting Process Controls Clear approvals and accountability mechanisms Technology Controls System integrity and data security Compliance Controls Alignment with Indian regulations and group policies Audit Controls Documentation and audit readiness

For GCC CFOs, AI adoption is less about replacing people and more about strengthening controls, improving reporting quality, identifying anomalies faster, and reducing manual intervention in routine processes. This shift is evidenced by recent data: 71% of organizations are using AI within finance operations, while 41% report using it to a moderate or significant extent.

Transfer Pricing - The CFO's Most High-Stakes Technical Domain

If there is one area where finance, tax, governance, and regulatory scrutiny converge, it is transfer pricing. Most GCCs operate within a cross-border structure where services are delivered to overseas group entities. The pricing methodology underpinning these arrangements must be designed to withstand scrutiny from tax authorities.

Transfer pricing arrangements must both withstand tax authority scrutiny and remain commercially aligned with the group's operating model.

Transfer pricing decisions also influence:

Profitability

Tax exposure

Documentation requirements

Audit outcomes

Board-level discussions

For many organizations, this is where CFO services for cross-border GCC operations become particularly valuable. A strong transfer pricing framework is not just about compliance. It also protects the organization from financial and reputational risk that can take years to resolve.

Governance - The Architecture of Accountability

Governance has become one of the defining responsibilities of the GCC CFO. Today, 60% of CFOs believe that they must control how businesses create value. However, only 25% are involved directly in major decisions related to investments. This gap highlights finance leaders are likely to influence strategy, but that’s viable only when informed decision-making is supported by governance structures.

Within a GCC environment, CFOs typically operate across four governance layers:

Governance Layer What It Involves Indian Entity Board Governance Board oversight, statutory compliance, and fiduciary responsibilities Group Financial Governance Alignment with global reporting and financial policies Regulatory Governance Compliance with tax, corporate, and cross-border regulations Risk and Audit Governance Internal controls, risk monitoring, and audit management

Managing these layers requires more than technical expertise. It requires the ability to align local operations with global expectations while ensuring accountability remains clear at every level.

The Emerging CFO Agenda - Beyond Compliance

This optimism is shaping where finance leaders are directing attention and capital.

The agenda consistently features AI and automation. Around 59% of CFOs are investing in AI, data, and technology infrastructure. The goal is to:

Improve forecasting

Speed up reporting cycles

Create better visibility for business leaders

Another equally important challenge is talent. Technology can automate repetitive tasks, but it cannot replace judgment, leadership, or commercial understanding . 66% of CFO’s reported difficulty finding the right skills for finance. As a result, finance leaders in GCCs are aiming to build teams combining technical expertise with analytical, commercial, and transformation capabilities. As organizations look for scalable ways to access specialist capabilities without compromising governance standards, outsourced solutions become strategically essential.

The Regulatory Landscape in 2026 : What the GCC CFO Must Track

In 2026, the regulatory environment is increasingly interconnected and demanding. Regulators and stakeholders are prioritizing

Transfer pricing requirements

Monitoring of cross-border transactions

Corporate governance expectations

Audit standards

Data protection obligations

For CFOs at GCCs, success comes from anticipating regulatory developments. Organizations must integrate governance, controls, and compliance into their operating model right from the outset to scale with confidence.

These experts assist organizations in balancing growth with financial discipline to maintain operational resilience.

Why Choose IMC Group?

Businesses looking to build a successful GCC require a framework that offers room for growth, governance, compliance, and operational efficiency to evolve together. IMC Group delivers specialized outsourced finance and accounting services for GCCs, enabling organizations to strengthen governance while optimizing operational efficiency. The professionals work closely with MNCs to design and strengthen their financial foundations to help GCCs succeed in the long term.

Businesses can seek a comprehensive range of services from the experts, ranging from governance frameworks and transfer pricing structures to regulatory compliance and strategic finance advisory. With 45+ years of experience in cross-border operating models, IMC Group helps organizations build GCCs that are compliant, scalable, and positioned to create lasting business value.

Aishwarya Shiva helps international businesses expand into India through strategic partnerships and GCC advisory. She works with both B2B and B2C clients, guiding companies through market entry, business setup, and growth planning. Her focus is on helping global organizations establish scalable operations in India while supporting long-term business objectives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.