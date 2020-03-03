Various policy initiatives and regulatory changes brought in by the government in 2019 are hoped to have a positive impact and pave the way for greater investment opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in India. This update summarises some of the key developments in the past year and gives a brief overview of what can be expected in 2020.
THE YEAR THAT WAS
The year 2019 was eventful for the Indian energy and infrastructure sector. While the re-opening of signed power purchase agreements by state governments and cancellation of various tenders hampered investor confidence, various structural reforms were proposed by the government to combat the low growth rate of renewable energy generation and ease investment norms for the infrastructure sector.
Energy & Infrastructure: Legal Milestones In 2019 And A Look Ahead
