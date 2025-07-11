Two Recent Decisions On Enforcing Mainland Judgments In Hong Kong

Our Partner Simon Wong and Trainee Solicitor Raina D. have co-authored an article exploring recent developments in the enforcement of Mainland Chinese judgments in Hong Kong.

Against the backdrop of evolving cross-border cooperation, two Court of Appeal decisions provide key clarity on the criteria under the MJREO (Cap. 597), particularly around the "sum of money" and "final and conclusive" tests.

The article also dives into how the newly implemented Updated MJREO (Cap. 645) broadens the scope of enforceable judgments and relaxes certain procedural hurdles.

Whether you are advising clients on dispute resolution or navigating cross-border transactions, this piece offers timely insight into the shifting landscape of mutual legal assistance.

