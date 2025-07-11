ARTICLE
11 July 2025

Two Recent Decisions On Enforcing Mainland Judgments In Hong Kong

Contributor

Hong Kong Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Simon Wong and Raina Ding

Our Partner Simon Wong and Trainee Solicitor Raina D. have co-authored an article exploring recent developments in the enforcement of Mainland Chinese judgments in Hong Kong.

Against the backdrop of evolving cross-border cooperation, two Court of Appeal decisions provide key clarity on the criteria under the MJREO (Cap. 597), particularly around the "sum of money" and "final and conclusive" tests.

The article also dives into how the newly implemented Updated MJREO (Cap. 645) broadens the scope of enforceable judgments and relaxes certain procedural hurdles.

Whether you are advising clients on dispute resolution or navigating cross-border transactions, this piece offers timely insight into the shifting landscape of mutual legal assistance.

Read the full article and stay ahead of the curve!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Simon Wong
Simon Wong
Photo of Raina Ding
Raina Ding
