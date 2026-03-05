Hong Kong Budget Summary 2026-2027

On 25 February 2026, the Financial Secretary delivered the Hong Kong SAR Government's ("the Government") 2026-27 Budget ("the Budget").

Commentary

On 25 February 2026, the Financial Secretary delivered the Hong Kong SAR Government's (“the Government”) 2026-27 Budget (“the Budget”). Benefiting from a buoyant stock market and accelerated economic growth, stamp duty and profits tax revenues were higher than expected, and the Government's operating account is expected to record a surplus ahead of schedule in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Despite substantial expenditure on various capital projects and a resulting deficit in the capital account, the Financial Secretary forecasts that, after accounting for the issuance and repayment of government bonds, the fiscal position for the 2025-26 fiscal year has improved from the previously estimated budget deficit of HKD 67 billion to a budget surplus of HKD 2.9 billion—the first surplus recorded since 2021-22. Hong Kong's fiscal reserves remain relatively healthy and are projected to stand at HKD 657.2 billion as at 31 March 2026.

International geopolitical and economic conditions continue to be complex and volatile, but Hong Kong's economy remains resilient, with local economic growth exceeding expectations. We are pleased to see that the Budget proposes a number of measures to align with the National 15th Five-Year Plan, support Hong Kong's next stage of development, and maintain Hong Kong's attractiveness to global capital, these include:

Promoting the development of innovation and technology in Hong Kong, raising public awareness and adoption of artificial intelligence, and using technology to improve government services. At the same time, the Government plans to refine tax deductions for R&D activities to strengthen scientific collaboration between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area;

We are pleased that the Government has adopted our recommendations to enhance tax policies and rules to strengthen Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre. This includes enhancing tax incentives for funds and family offices by broadening the definition of “fund” and recognising digital assets, precious metals, and certain commodities as eligible investments for tax concessions;

Beyond the traditional asset and wealth management industry, the Budget also proposes several measures to support emerging areas in the financial sector, including providing additional tax incentives and flexibility for corporate treasury centres and their associated companies, as well as various measures targeting the development of digital assets;

The Budget also increases investment in the Northern Metropolis to create jobs, attract investment, and promote high-quality, high value-added, and diversified economic development.

In summary, we are pleased to see a range of measures to facilitate local economic transformation and sustainable development in the Budget. These measures are essential for maintaining Hong Kong's competitiveness in the medium to long term and achieving sustainable growth.

Budget highlights

Striving for diversified development

Inject HKD 500 million into Chinese Medicine Development Fund to support strategic research, training and international publicity

Preferential policy packages: including preferential arrangements on land grants; financial subsidies and tax incentives; preferential tax rates at half rate or 5%; introduce amendments to tax law this year

Allocate HKD 100 million to attract international, large-scale exhibitions with new themes to Hong Kong

Allocate HKD 28 million for the Hong Kong Technology and Innovation Support Centre to provide patent evaluation and implement a two-year Pilot Patent Valuation Support Scheme

Allocate HKD 1.66 billion for the Hong Kong Tourism Board in 2026/27 to enhance Hong Kong's tourist appeal

Developing the Northern Metropolis

Allocate HKD 10 billion to accelerate land development, provide infrastructure, establish venture funds, and develop the Hetao Co-operation Zone Hong Kong Park

Develop San Tin Technopole by establishing a dedicated company and injecting HKD 10 billion as initial capital

Allocate HKD 10 billion to support the initial operation of Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park Company Limited, with operations to begin this year

Allocate a HKD 10 billion loan to support campus development in the Northern Metropolis University Town

Launch pilot NM Urban-rural Integration Fund, totalling HKD 200 million to support rural tourism projects

Driving growth with innovation and technology

Allocate HKD 50 million to help public organisations, tech enterprises and tertiary institutions set up AI application courses, seminars and competitions

Allocate HKD 100 million to accelerate the Government's digital transformation with leading technologies

HKD 10 billion Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund to begin operation this year

Allocate around HKD 220 million to establish the first national manufacturing innovation centre outside the Mainland

Supporting SMEs and nurturing local talent

Inject HKD 200 million into the Branding, Upgrading, and Domestic Sales (BUD) Fund

Raise funding ceiling for each Easy BUD application to HKD 150,000

Grant 3,600 short-term internship placements in government departments and public bodies for tertiary students

Allocate HKD 65 million to provide additional government-funded training places for construction professionals

Caring society

Extra 1 month allowance of standard CSSA payments, Old Age Allowance, Old Age Living Allowance or Disability Allowance. Similar arrangements for Working Family Allowance

HKD 4 billion to support long-term housing arrangements for those affected by the Tai Po Fire

Elderly Health Care Voucher Pilot Reward Scheme to be extended to end-2028. Participants who accumulate voucher spending of HKD 1,000 on specific primary healthcare services in the same year to receive HKD 500 voucher reward

Number of Community Care Service Vouchers for the Elderly to increase to 16,000

Number of Residential Care Service Vouchers for the Elderly to increase to 7,000

Land and housing

Make available about 22,000 units from 9 residential sites under the 2026/27 Land Sale Programme, in addition to railway property developments, URA projects and private development and redevelopment projects

0 general commercial sites will be put on sale in the coming year

3 post-secondary student hostel sites to be made available for land sale, subject to market response

Public housing – total supply will reach 196,000 units in the coming 5 years

Private housing – completion of 17,000 units annually on average in the 5 years from 2026. The potential first-hand private residential unit supply for the next 3 to 4 years will be around 104,000 units

