To accelerate redevelopment of aged and dilapidated buildings in Hong Kong, the Government enacted the Land (Compulsory Sale for Redevelopment) (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 on 25 July 2024.

Designed to encourage urban redevelopment by the private sector, the Amendment Ordinance is expected to take effect at the earliest in December this year.

We published an article in late 2022 that summarised the Government's then proposed amendments to Hong Kong's compulsory sale regime1 (2022 Proposal).

This Legal Update charts major legislative amendments featured in the new Amendment Ordinance, highlighting refinements to the 2022 Proposal.

1. Lowering the Compulsory Sale Application Threshold

In line with the 2022 Proposal, the Amendment Ordinance lowers the compulsory sale application threshold in the Land (Compulsory Sale for Redevelopment) Ordinance (Cap. 545) (LCSRO) for buildings aged 50 or above and industrial buildings aged 30 or above not located within industrial zones.

However, the Amendment Ordinance introduces two major changes to the 2022 Proposal, namely (i) introducing "designated areas", and (ii) raising the lowest possible compulsory sale application threshold from 60% (as suggested in the 2022 Proposal) to 65%.

1.1. Introduction of "Designated Areas"

The Government has identified seven "designated areas" in Hong Kong that have most pressing redevelopment need.

These areas are designated based on the number of (i) aged buildings in the area, and (ii) buildings issued with notices under the Mandatory Building Inspection Scheme2.

Compulsory sale application thresholds for buildings in these designated areas will be lower than for buildings of the same age but not located in designated areas.

The seven designated areas are:

Sai Ying Pun and Sheung Wan; Wan Chai; Yau Ma Tei; Mong Kok; Cheung Sha Wan; Ma Tau Kok; and Tsuen Wan.

The Government may review this list of designated areas as well as the selection criteria regularly – and may subsequently specify new lists of designated areas in subsidiary legislation.

Our table under paragraph 1.3 below details respective thresholds for different types of buildings.

1.2. Lowest Compulsory Sale Application Threshold at 65%

In the 2022 Proposal, the Government proposed a significant reduction in the compulsory sale application threshold for buildings aged 70 or above, i.e. from 80% to 60%.

Such proposal is not implemented in the Amendment Ordinance, due to Government concerns that a 60%-threshold would be even lower than the lowest threshold set in Mainland China and other Southeast Asian regions, which might jeopardise the interests of minority owners.3

Hence, the lowest threshold proposed by the Amendment Ordinance is now set at 65%.

1.3. Summary of the New Compulsory Sale Application Threshold

Below is a summary of the changes applicable to compulsory sale application thresholds for different types of building: