HR's Data Strategy: Implementing Gen AI Guidelines In Hong Kong

The Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (PCPD) recently published a Checklist on Guidelines for the Use of Generative AI by Employees.

The aim of the Guidelines is to assist employers in developing internal policies on employee usage of Gen AI that align with Hong Kong's personal data and privacy laws.

A representative of the PCPD said the Guidelines "can help organisations and their employees use generative AI safely and protect personal data privacy, thereby fostering the safe application of AI across different sectors ...".

The Guidelines were issued off the back of recent findings by the PCPD revealing that less than 30 per cent of Hong Kong organisations currently have Gen AI policies in place. The Guidelines emphasise the importance of data security and the lawful and ethical use of Gen AI tools in the workplace.

When drafting internal AI policies, it is recommended that organisations carefully consider and set out the following:

the scope of permitted Gen AI use (i.e. permitted Gen AI tools and the permissible purposes of use);

measures to protect personal data (e.g. data input considerations, permissible uses of output data, data retention policies etc.);

duty of employees not to use Gen AI tools for unlawful or harmful activities, and to verify / credit AI-generated content (e.g. fact check, watermark or label AI-generated outputs etc.);

data security measures (e.g. specify who may access Gen AI tools and the types of devices on which employees are permitted to access Gen AI tools; maintain stringent security settings on Gen AI tools; clear reporting channels and procedures in the event of data breach etc.); and

consequences and procedures in the event an employee violates the company's Gen AI policies.

The Guidelines also recommend that employers regularly communicate policies and guidelines to employees, and provide regular training on how to use Gen AI tools effectively and responsibly. Employers should establish dedicated support teams and feedback mechanisms in order to effectively implement AI systems and policies while safeguarding the personal data privacy of individuals.

