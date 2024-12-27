ARTICLE
27 December 2024

Top 5 Hong Kong Publications Of 2024

In Hong Kong, our most popular thought leadership provided clients with vital information on Cayman Islands investment funds, accompanying questions of corporate governance...
What were Conyers clients reading about in 2024?

In Hong Kong, our most popular thought leadership provided clients with vital information on Cayman Islands investment funds, accompanying questions of corporate governance, and the key advantages of Cayman companies for Asian issuers. Guidance on recent case law surrounding trust disputes and insolvency also piqued readers' interest.

Access our most sought-after APAC content of the year below:

  1. A suite of resources dedicated to Cayman funds in Asia proved extremely popular. Readers gleaned practical, actionable insight from "Guide to Establishing Hedge Funds in the Cayman Islands", "Guide to Establishing Private Equity, Venture Capital and Real Estate Funds in the Cayman Islands", "Cayman Islands Funds' Corporate Goverance and Internal Controls Measures", and "Registering Private Funds with CIMA".
  2. "Trustee's Duty and Anti-Bartlett Clauses – The Ivanishvilli Redux" examined recent case law impacting the efficacy of Anti-Bartlett clauses in trust instruments.
  3. "The Effect of Subordination Agreements in the Event of Insolvency" asked whether it is possible for a debtor company to issue debt and contractually agree for that debt to rank lower in priority than debts owed to other unsecured creditors.
  4. In "Key Advantages of Using Cayman Islands Exempted Companies" we highlight the benefits of Cayman structures for listed issuers on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

