Virtual Assets 2025 Review And 2026 Outlook

2025 marked a maturing phase for the virtual asset industry, driven by increased institutional adoption. However, endemic pump-and-dump activity and persistent altcoin underperformance caused retail interest to wane.
2026 signals a new era in which fundamentals eclipse speculation, marking the end of the casino and the beginning of industry.
This report reviews the key developments shaping virtual assets in 2025 and outlines the themes likely to define the year ahead.
