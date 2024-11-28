ARTICLE
28 November 2024

Four New Labour Codes For India (Video)

Labour law in India has been codified into four new Codes covering the whole gamut of employment law issues and is now gradually being implemented by the 26 states across the country. The changes will be significant and so Catherine Leung from our Hong Kong firm was keen to have a chat with Savitha Kesav Jagadeesan to find out more.

