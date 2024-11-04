Unlocking Love: Could Tinder Leave Be The Key To Happier Employees In Hong Kong?

Two companies in Asia, Gushcloud International and Whiteline Group, are reportedly offering their employees a new type of benefit - 'Tinder Leave'. This article explores what Tinder Leave is and whether it may benefit employees if employers introduced it in Hong Kong.

What is Tinder Leave?

Tinder Leave is essentially a wellness benefit. It is time-off provided to an employee for the purpose of going on dates and pursuing romantic relationships on the dating app, Tinder. It aims to encourage employees to take time off to build meaningful social connections outside of work.

Will it benefit employees if employers introduced it in Hong Kong?

Gushcloud International, an entertainment company headquartered in Singapore, is currently offering Tinder Leave to eligible employees in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines,Singapore, South Korea and Thailand; while it appears Whiteline Group, a Thai marketing agency, is currently offering it to employees in Thailand where the company operates. In either case, it seems that the benefit is not (yet) being offered in Hong Kong.

In Hong Kong, the fertility rate is at an all-time low prompting the Government to roll out a series of measures including a cash bonus of HK$20,000 for each newborn. The number of unmarried persons in Hong Kong has also increased following the general trend of marriage postponement or non-marriage over the past few years. Further, the proportion of elderly persons aged 65 and over is also projected to increase from 20.5% in 2021 to 36% in 2046.

Against this backdrop, offering progressive perks such as Tinder Leave may allow employers to be in a better position to compete for and retain talent.

Employees, particularly those who are at the stage of life where they are looking for a partner and considering marriage, will likely value Tinder Leave. In a city like Hong Kong, which is notorious for being one of the most overworked cities in the world, where median hours worked consistently range above 40 hours per week across all sectors, it would not be surprising if many employees find it challenging to find time outside of work to date and meet new people. Many employees in these situations may eventually find themselves completely consumed by work and this would ultimately affect employee wellbeing and morale.

By providing time-off to employees to date and meet new people, this could enable employees to better balance their career and relationship goals, and boost employee wellbeing and morale. It may also strengthen employee loyalty as employees may be more inclined to work for an employer that takes care of their wellbeing. Ultimately, it could be a win-win situation for employers and employees.

Food for thought

Tinder Leave or any other similar leave that would allow employees to take time-off to date and build meaningful social connections outside of work is still a very new concept. However, with several sizable companies having set an example of offering it in several Asia Pacific countries, it is possible that this progressive benefit may develop into a mainstream benefit.Even if Tinder Leave is not something an employer is considering to offer right now, it is definitely something an employer should have on their radar and employers should stay abreast of what their competitors are doing so that they can remain competitive.

For those employers who are considering offering Tinder Leave or a similar type of leave,since there is currently no legislation regulating this type of leave, employers have a lot of flexibility over how it wishes to provide this benefit. Some key considerations may include how many days to offer, and whether it should be paid or unpaid time-off. In devising a Tinder Leave (or similar leave) policy, employers should ensure that it does not infringe any anti-discrimination legislation. For example, if the benefit is only made available to women then this would breach the Sex Discrimination Ordinance. In any event, employers should clearly communicate to their employees the eligibility criteria and other details of the benefit to minimise disputes. We would also be pleased to assist you in reviewing or drafting a Tinder Leave (or similar leave) policy.

