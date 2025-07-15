How To Settle Civil Dispute: Importance Of Payment By Instalment Clause

Something must have gone wrong before parties commence civil litigation, whether the problem arises from breach of contract, unpaid invoices, or differing interpretations of terms of the contract. As civil litigation is costly, time-consuming, unpredictable, and at times excruciating for the parties' peace of mind, it is not uncommon for parties to compromise and settle the civil dispute midway in the litigation proceedings.

After years of advising and settling civil disputes, this series hope to shed light on the dos and don'ts for parties when they enter into settlement negotiations, and when they eventually sign and execute the settlement agreement.

An important consideration is to consider having payment of settlement sum by instalments. In our experiences, this option has proven to be a game-changer, enabling parties to reach amicable resolutions more effectively. The practical benefits of having payment by instalment clauses in your settlement agreement are listed below:-

1. Alleviating Financial Flexibility for the Paying Party

When a party is required to pay a large settlement amount upfront, it can strain its cash flow, potentially forcing them to reject the settlement entirely.

By having payment by installment clauses in the agreement, the paying party gains room to better manage its finances. This flexibility can make the difference between a stalled negotiation and a signed deal, as it allows the debtor to commit to a resolution without jeopardizing their operational stability.

For instance, a small business facing a HK$1,200,000 settlement sum might struggle to pay it all at once. Spreading that amount over 12 monthly installments of HK$100,000, however, transforms an overwhelming burden into a manageable expense. This practicality often encourages parties to agree rather than prolong the dispute through litigation.

2. Ensuring enforceability of the Settlement Agreement

In cases involving a one-off payment, the settlement agreement carries a heightened risk of being contested down the line, as the paying party may later claim they were misled, poorly advised, or coerced into accepting the terms under economic duress—arguments that could potentially unravel the deal in court. A lump-sum payment, often made under pressure to resolve a dispute quickly, can leave the payor feeling cornered, especially if their financial situation deteriorates shortly after, prompting them to challenge the agreement's validity by asserting they had no real choice but to comply at the time.

In contrast, a payment-by-instalment clause significantly mitigates this risk by spreading the financial obligation across multiple, manageable payments over an extended period, creating a built-in mechanism that strengthens the agreement's practicality.

As long as the paying party adheres to some of the instalment schedule (i.e. making certain payment instalments), it is arguable that it effectively elects to affirm to the terms. This repeated compliance undermines any later attempt to overturn the agreement, as it creates a hurdle for the payor to convincingly argue misrepresentation or economic duress when their actions over months or years have indicated voluntary commitment.

By reducing the immediacy of the financial burden and providing a track record of commitment, such clause discourages post hoc legal challenges, offering both parties greater certainty in the resolution process.

3. Building Trust between Parties

Incorporating instalment payments into a settlement agreement can help build trust between parties. The paying party's commitment to making regular payments reflects reliability and good faith, while the receiving party can appreciate the structured approach to fulfilling the agreement. The continued fulfillment of payment instalments can serve as a positive spiral for both parties to develop trust and positive interactions moving forward.

4. Preserving Business Relationships

Many business disputes occur between parties with ongoing or potential future dealings—suppliers and clients, partners, or vendors. A lump-sum demand can sour these relationships irreparably, whereas an installment plan demonstrates mutual accommodation. By agreeing to terms that work for both sides, the parties signal a willingness to maintain civility and cooperation, which can pave the way for future collaboration once the dispute is resolved.

Conclusion

Incorporating payment by installment into settlement agreements is more than a financial workaround—it's a strategic tool that bridges gaps, builds trust, and expedites resolutions. For the paying party, it offers a lifeline to meet obligations without crippling their operations. For the receiving party, it ensures compensation with manageable risk. This approach transforms disputes from adversarial standoffs into opportunities for mutually agreeable solution.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.