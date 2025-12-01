Hong Kong Arbitration Ordinance Review Begins

A working group to review Hong Kong's statutory arbitration framework and make recommendations for updates has been formed and held its first meeting on 17 November 2025.

The development follows the Hong Kong government's announcement in September 2025 that it would consider the need for reform of the Arbitration Ordinance as part of a broader push to promote the city as a dispute resolution hub (reported here).

The Working Group on Arbitration Law Reform of the Department of Justice was established in October 2025 and comprises experts from the legal and dispute resolution services sector. It is chaired by the Secretary for Justice, Mr Paul Lam SC, with Dr Cheung Kwok-kwan SBS, the Deputy Secretary for Justice, serving as Vice-Chairperson, and Ms Jessie Lau, Senior Government Counsel (ADR), acting as Secretary. Members include Mr Simon Chapman KC of Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, the Hon Mr Justice Lam Man Hon, Johnson (a Permanent Judge of the Court of Final Appeal), Ms Joanne Lau (the Secretary-General of the HKIAC), Mr Edward Liu MH and Mr Jern-Fei Ng KC.

The terms of reference of the working group include (i) reviewing the Arbitration Ordinance with a view to identifying potential updates which would strengthen Hong Kong's position as a centre for international arbitration, (ii) making recommendations for reform, and (iii) advising on incidental matters.

Specific issues flagged for consideration include the governing law of the arbitration agreement, the scope of disputes for arbitration, the powers and duties of arbitral tribunals, court powers in support of arbitration, and the use of artificial intelligence in arbitration.