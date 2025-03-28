Danish Recommendations For A Strong European Life Science Strategy

The European Commission has just launched an open call for evidence to help shape discussions on a new life sciences strategy for Europe. The Danish Government has already submitted its recommendations for a strong European Life Science Strategy.

The European Commission has just launched an open call for evidence to help shape discussions on a new life sciences strategy for Europe. The new European Life Science Strategy is scheduled to be adopted by the European Commission in the second quarter of 2025 and will cover actions for 2025–2029 at EU, national, and regional levels.

The Danish Government has already submitted its recommendations for a strong European Life Science Strategy. The Danish recommendations were developed by the Danish Life Science Forum ("Life Science Rådet").

The Danish recommendations aim to outline a clear path forward to ensure that Europe enhances its competitiveness and transforms ambitions into action to realise the vision of "Europe as an internationally competitive life science ecosystem that fosters growth, attracts researchers and clinical trials to transform research into innovative treatments and support European manufacturing as a core industrial strength."

The report highlights that, if Europe is to keep pace with global competitors like the US, there is a pressing need for coordinated, cross-sectoral action at the EU level, and it stresses the importance of innovation-friendly regulation to secure future growth and innovation.

Among the key recommendations are:

IP regulatory framework: Benchmark and align Europe's IP regulatory framework with the US to ensure that Europe remains competitive in attracting investment and advancing new treatments.

AI: Promote AI sandboxes from lab to the market to allow for controlled experimentation with AI applications in life sciences, even when these may not fit within existing legislative frameworks.

EHDS: Prioritise a smooth implementation of the European Health Data Space (EHDS) by involving the life sciences industry early in the process and building on existing initiatives such as the European Health Data Evidence Network (EHDEN).

MDR/IVDR: Revise the MDR and IVDR regulations to improve predictability and reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens, for example, the mandatory re-certification process for medical devices every five years across all risk classes.

Stronger European Collaboration:

Establish a cross-sectoral governance model for the life sciences strategy, such as a dedicated interdisciplinary Life Science Office within the European Commission, to ensure coordinated policymaking across DGs in the EU Commission

within the European Commission, to ensure coordinated policymaking across DGs in the EU Commission Create a European Life Science Council that brings together EU institutions, authorities, academia, industry, and patient organisations. This council would provide strategic guidance on competitiveness, innovation, access to care, and crisis preparedness.

A European life science investment fund: Explore models for a European life science investment fund to support the development and scaling of innovative life science companies across the continent.

It will be interesting to follow the development of the new and much-needed European Life Science Strategy.

