First Health Apps Recommended By The Danish Board For Health Apps

The Danish Board for Health Apps has recently published its first five recommendations of health apps.

Five health apps recommended

The establishment of the Danish Board for Health Apps is part of the Danish Government's digitalisation strategy and is intended to help citizens identify trustworthy health apps – thereby supporting both the healthcare sector and individuals' ability to manage their own health and wellbeing.

The five recommended apps cover a wide range of health areas:

Min Læge – provides access to your general practitioner and enables virtual consultations

Stress Autism Mate – supports individuals with autism in creating daily structure and managing everyday challenges

Mine Knogler – targeted at patients with osteoporosis

Hedia Diabetes Assistant – Hedia Diabetes Assistant is an app developed for individuals with insulin-dependent diabetes

Selfback – offers a digital treatment plan for patients with lower back pain

As described in Plesner's previous article on the Danish Board for Health Apps, health apps are assessed based on criteria such as effectiveness, user-friendliness, pricing, and societal benefit. Stricter documentation requirements apply if the app is CE-marked as a medical device.

A recommendation by the Board can help increase transparency and provide a competitive advantage to app providers. The publication of the first recommended apps highlights the Board's role in supporting both quality assurance and market differentiation.

