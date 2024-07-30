ARTICLE
30 July 2024

Jakob International Inc v HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA, Guernsey Branch

CC
Collas Crill

Contributor

Collas Crill logo
Explore
Partner Michael Adkins and Senior Associates Quentin Bregg and Amy Davies recently acted in the long-running dispute of Jakob International Inc v HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA, Guernsey Branch and in doing so...
Guernsey Finance and Banking
Photo of Michael Adkins
Photo of Quentin Bregg
Photo of Amy Davies
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Partner Michael Adkins and Senior Associates Quentin Bregg and Amy Davies recently acted in the long-running dispute of Jakob International Inc v HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA, Guernsey Branch and in doing so, were able to successfully prove to the satisfaction of the Jurats that the client's frozen funds held with the Defendant bank were not the proceeds of criminal conduct.

In a week long trial, held in the Guernsey Royal Court, evidence was led on the source and flow of funds spanning over a decade involving hundreds of transactions, through numerous entities and various bank accounts. Expert forensic accountancy evidence was required in order to determine the often complex flow funds resulting in the deposit thereof with the Defendant.

In the Judgment delivered on 21 June 2024, the Jurats, assisted by the Deputy Bailiff, made the declaration that the funds held by the Defendant were not the proceeds of crime and that the Defendant was to comply with the client's instruction to transfer the sum to its order. The successful judgment in the client's favour concludes this long running dispute, with initial proceedings having been brought in 2015.

Collas Crill were latterly instructed in the latest proceedings in 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael Adkins
Michael Adkins
Photo of Quentin Bregg
Quentin Bregg
Photo of Amy Davies
Amy Davies
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More