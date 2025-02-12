Trends And Opportunities In Key Global Markets (Podcast)

self

In this episode, three members of Guernsey Finance's global Business Development Team join our Host Brandon Ashplant to explore the current trends in financial services in their respective jurisdictions. Aaron Russell-Davison, Middle East Representative, Grant McLeod, South Africa Representative, and Jonny Gamble, United States Representative, also cover how Guernsey lends its financial services expertise to these jurisdictions.

