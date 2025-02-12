ARTICLE
12 February 2025

Trends And Opportunities In Key Global Markets (Podcast)

G
Guernsey Finance

Contributor

Guernsey Finance logo
Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, three members of Guernsey Finance's global Business Development Team join our Host Brandon Ashplant to explore the current trends in financial services in their respective jurisdictions.
Guernsey Finance and Banking
Guernsey Finance
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode, three members of Guernsey Finance's global Business Development Team join our Host Brandon Ashplant to explore the current trends in financial services in their respective jurisdictions. Aaron Russell-Davison, Middle East Representative, Grant McLeod, South Africa Representative, and Jonny Gamble, United States Representative, also cover how Guernsey lends its financial services expertise to these jurisdictions.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Guernsey Finance
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More