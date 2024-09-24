ARTICLE
24 September 2024

We Talk Banking And Finance: Aircraft Registration In Guernsey With Sid Sharma (Podcast)

W
Walkers

Contributor

Walkers logo
Walkers is a leading international law firm which advises on the laws of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Ireland and Jersey. From our 10 offices, we provide legal, corporate and fiduciary services to global corporations, financial institutions, capital markets participants and investment fund managers.
Explore Firm Details
In the latest episode of We Talk Banking and Finance, partner Julia Keppe is joined by Walkers partner and co-host Kim Paiva to talk to Sid Sharma, Director: Commercial & Legal at 2-REG, Guernsey's aircraft registry.
Guernsey Finance and Banking
Photo of Julia Keppe
Photo of Kim Paiva
Photo of Zoë Hallam
Authors

In the latest episode of We Talk Banking and Finance, partner Julia Keppe is joined by Walkers partner and co-host Kim Paiva to talk to Sid Sharma, Director: Commercial & Legal at 2-REG, Guernsey's aircraft registry.

Sid discusses the success of 2-REG in Guernsey operating under a unique public-private partnership, aircraft registration and leasing, and the ethos which has made 2-REG the success it is in Guernsey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Julia Keppe
Julia Keppe
Photo of Kim Paiva
Kim Paiva
Photo of Zoë Hallam
Zoë Hallam
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More