We Talk Banking And Finance: Aircraft Registration In Guernsey With Sid Sharma (Podcast)

In the latest episode of We Talk Banking and Finance, partner Julia Keppe is joined by Walkers partner and co-host Kim Paiva to talk to Sid Sharma, Director: Commercial & Legal at 2-REG, Guernsey's aircraft registry.
Sid discusses the success of 2-REG in Guernsey operating under a unique public-private partnership, aircraft registration and leasing, and the ethos which has made 2-REG the success it is in Guernsey.
