20 July 2025

The Evolution Of Sustainability Reporting (Podcast)

In this episode of the Sustainable Finance Guernsey podcast, host Rosie Allsopp speaks with Claire Dorrian, Head of Sustainable Finance, Capital Markets and Post Trade at the London Stock Exchange Group, about the evolving landscape of sustainability reporting. They discuss the increasing regulatory requirements, the importance of sustainability data for investors, and how companies can leverage reporting to drive business value.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

