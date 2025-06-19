Guernsey Financial Services Commission Announces Updated Prospectus Rules

The main benefits of The Prospectus Rules and Guidance, 2025 are:

exempting Professional Investors from scope;

raising the prospectus registration offer threshold from 50 to 200 non-Professional Investors; and

material exemptions for prospectuses of Registered Collective Investment Schemes listed or traded on the London Stock Exchange.

These changes will streamline the existing processes for the preparation of prospectuses which will facilitate capital raising by Guernsey entities.

