19 June 2025

Guernsey Financial Services Commission Announces Updated Prospectus Rules

Following consultation with industry earlier this year, the Guernsey Financial...
Guernsey Finance and Banking
Dylan Latimer and Tristan Ozanne
The main benefits of The Prospectus Rules and Guidance, 2025 are:

  • exempting Professional Investors from scope;
  • raising the prospectus registration offer threshold from 50 to 200 non-Professional Investors; and
  • material exemptions for prospectuses of Registered Collective Investment Schemes listed or traded on the London Stock Exchange.

These changes will streamline the existing processes for the preparation of prospectuses which will facilitate capital raising by Guernsey entities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dylan Latimer
Dylan Latimer
Photo of Tristan Ozanne
Tristan Ozanne
