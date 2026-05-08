New Defense Production Act Presidential Determinations Authorize Department Of Energy Action On Energy Infrastructure

On April 20, 2026, President Trump issued five Presidential Determinations authorizing the Department of Energy (“DOE”) to deploy Defense Production Act (“DPA”) Title III incentives—including loans, loan guarantees, purchase commitments and cost-sharing arrangements—to support domestic energy production, infrastructure and related supply chains. Each of the five Presidential Determinations finds that the domestic energy industry cannot reasonably be expected to meet national defense needs in a timely manner without federal action and waives the statutory prerequisites set forth in Section 303(a)(1) through (a)(6) of the DPA encouraging and enabling the Secretary of Energy to provide incentives to industry on an expedited basis. The Determinations cover five sectors of the domestic energy industry:

Coal Supply Chains and Baseload Power Generation Capacity (PD 2026-08)

Development, Manufacturing and Deployment of Large-Scale Energy and Energy-Related Infrastructure (PD 2026-09)

Grid Infrastructure, Equipment and Supply Chain Capacity (PD 2026-10)

Petroleum Production, Refining and Logistics Capacity (PD 2026-11)

Natural Gas Transmission, Processing, Storage and Liquefied Natural Gas Capacity (PD 2026-12)

The Presidential Determinations reference Executive Order (“EO”) 14156 (Declaring a National Energy Emergency), issued under the National Emergencies Act, which governs presidential emergency declarations. EO 14156 establishes the national energy emergency that serves as the basis for the April 20 Presidential Determinations. The Section 303 findings and waivers authorizing Title III action, however, are made in the Determinations themselves.

Background on Title III of the Defense Production Act

The DPA (50 U.S.C. § 4501 et seq.) grants the President broad authority to mobilize the domestic industrial base in support of national defense. Section 303 of the DPA (50 U.S.C. § 4533) authorizes the use of federal financial incentives to stimulate private domestic industry deemed critical to national defense. Presidential administrations have invoked the DPA to support a variety of industries, from medical supply production during the COVID‑19 pandemic to support for clean energy manufacturing.

Title III of the DPA authorizes the federal government to provide financial incentives to businesses—including loans, loan guarantees, direct purchases, purchase commitments and cost‑sharing arrangements—to expand, modernize, or sustain domestic productive capacity for materials, technologies and supply chains essential to the national defense.

Section 303(a)(1)–(a)(6) Waivers

Section 303(a)(1)–(a)(6) of the DPA conditions the use of Section 303 incentives on a series of procedural and substantive requirements—such as a written Presidential Determination for each action, congressional notification and waiting periods, and findings regarding cost‑effectiveness and foreign reliance. Section 303(a)(7) permits the President to waive those prerequisites upon a determination that action is necessary to avert an industrial resource or critical technology item shortfall that would severely impair national defense capability. In each of the April 20 Presidential Determinations, the President invoked this pre‑existing authority and expressly waived “the requirements of section 303(a)(1)–(a)(6)” for the covered sectors, eliminating those statutory preconditions for DOE’s use of Title III incentives. By invoking that waiver in each of the April 20 Determinations, the President has cleared the procedural runway for Secretary of Energy Chris Wright to move directly to deploy Title III incentives—loans, loan guarantees, purchase commitments, direct purchases and cost-sharing arrangements—to support projects across the five covered sectors, including by identifying priority projects, conducting market research, issuing solicitations and entering into Title III transactions on an accelerated timeline.

While the Presidential Determinations give Secretary Wright authority to provide incentives to businesses in the covered sectors, they do not appropriate new funding or guarantee funding. The waiver of Sections 303(a)(1)–(a)(6) eliminates certain DPA-specific prerequisites that would otherwise apply to individual Title III transactions, including the need for award‑specific statutory findings, related market or cost analyses and Section 303‑based congressional notification and waiting‑period requirements. The waiver, however, does not eliminate separate notice, oversight, or approval requirements that may arise under other statutes, appropriations provisions, or program‑specific authorities.

Implications for the Domestic Energy Industry

The April 20 Determinations expand the scope, speed and potential impact of DPA Title III activity in the domestic energy, grid and industrial infrastructure sectors. Companies operating across these markets should consider the following practical implications: