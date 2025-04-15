New Income Tax Rules For Property Sales In Gibraltar

A new law, the Income Tax (Amendment No. 2) Act 2024, has been passed, updating the Income Tax Act 2010.

A new law, the Income Tax (Amendment No. 2) Act 2024, has been passed, updating the Income Tax Act 2010. It introduces a tax on profits from selling certain residential properties in Gibraltar, known as “taxable properties.”

WHAT COUNTS AS A TAXABLE PROPERTY?

Any residential property in Gibraltar except : Primary residences (homes you live in) Commercial properties Hotels Properties built before 1 January 1988 and owned since then Retirement homes Churches or religious houses Residential properties sold by the estate of a deceased person.

WHEN DOES THE NEW TAX APPLY?

The tax applies only if you:

Own or hold five or more taxable properties (directly or indirectly), or Have owned a total of five or more taxable properties over five consecutive years (basis periods).

A basis period is the tax year (1 July to 30 June for individuals, or a company's accounting period).

The tax starts from 1 January 2025, not the originally proposed 1 August 2024.

IMPORTANT DETAILS ABOUT THE NEW TAX:

Retrospective Calculation: Properties you owned or sold in the five years before 1 January 2025 count toward the “five or more properties” threshold, but sales before 2025 are not taxed.

count toward the “five or more properties” threshold, but Example: If you sell two properties in 2024, they will not be taxed. But if you sell another property in 2025 (after reaching the five-property threshold), that sale will be taxed.

Off-Plan Properties Included: This applies to properties under construction or not yet built if you sell on the benefit of your Purchase Agreement to someone else before completion with the developer. Share Sales Count: Selling shares in a company that owns a property is also taxable if the property sale meets the threshold. Anti-Avoidance Rules: If you transfer property to “connected persons” (e.g., family or related entities) to avoid the tax, those properties still count toward the threshold. Future Exemptions: The Government may add new property exemptions to the list with Parliament's approval

Key Takeaways:

If you own five or more taxable properties (or reach this total over five years), profits from selling any of them may be taxed as of 1 January 2025;

Even if you no longer hold five properties, past ownership in the five-year window still counts; and

Includes off-plan properties and property share sales.

