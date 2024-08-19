LD Munich, July 31, 2024, Decision On The Merits, UPC_CFI_233/2023

1. Key takeaways

Applicable standard concerning novelty

In order to be considered part of the state of the art (Art. 54 (1) EPC), an invention must be found clearly integrally, directly and unambiguously in one single piece of prior art and in its existing form, it must be identical in its constitutive elements, in the same form, with the same arrangement and the same features.

For lack of novelty to be found, the subject-matter of the invention must be derived directly and unambiguously from the prior art. This applies to all claim features.

Inventive step assessment includes formulation of an objective technical problem

Inventive step assessment includes establishing whether prior art serving as starting point was of interest to skilled person

Court may assess attacks document by document rather than novelty first, inventive step second

Dependent claims need to be defended separately and expressly

2. Division

LD Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_233/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Proceedings

Counterclaim for Revocation

5. Parties

Claimant: DexCom, Inc.

Defendants: Abbott Laboratories, Abbott Diabetes Care Inc., Abbott GmbH, Abbott Diagnostics GmbH, Abbott Logistics B.V., Abbott (S.A./N.V.), Abbott s.r.l., Abbott B.V., Abbott Scandinavia Aktiebolag, Abbott France (S.A.S.)

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 797 685

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 54, 56, 138(1) EPC, Rule 30 RoP, Art. 65(2) UPCA

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.