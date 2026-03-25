ARTICLE
25 March 2026

CoA, March 18, 2026, Order Concerning An Appeal Against An Order Denying A Request Under R. 262.2 RoP, UPC_CoA_930/2025

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Bardehle Pagenberg logo
BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
Explore Firm Details
The Court of Appeal confirms that a request under R. 262.2 RoP does not in itself prevent the other party from using or disclosing information already communicated...
Germany Intellectual Property
Karin Bek
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular:
  • within Transport topic(s)
  • in European Union

1. Key takeaways

Information disclosed to the other party without a confidentiality restriction will generally lose protection as a trade secret or other confidential information

The Court of Appeal confirms that a request under R. 262.2 RoP does not in itself prevent the other party from using or disclosing information already communicated without restriction. Where information has been disclosed without an order under R. 262A RoP, or without another limitation such as an agreement or voluntary undertaking, it will generally no longer qualify as protected trade secret or confidential information for the purposes of later access restrictions.

R. 262 and R. 262A RoP cover trade secrets and other confidential information, but protection must be secured in time

The Court states that R. 262 and R. 262A RoP are not limited to trade secrets in the strict sense, but also extend to other confidential information. Even so, EOFlow's appeal failed because most of the information at issue had already been provided to Insulet and submitted in the first-instance proceedings without a prior confidentiality order. Only the settlement agreement was accepted as confidential in nature, but the specific information addressed in the appeal was held no longer to be confidential once disclosed in the published order.

2. Division

Court of Appeal, Panel 2

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_930/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal against an order denying a request under R. 262.2 RoP

5. Parties

Appellant / defendant in first instance:
EOFlow Co., Ltd.

Respondent / applicant in first instance:
Insulet Corporation.

6. Patent(s)

EP 4 201 327

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 58 UPCA
R. 262 RoP
R. 262A RoP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Karin Bek
Karin Bek
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More