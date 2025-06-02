LD Mannheim, May 28, 2025, Order, UPC_CFI_410/2023

No reimbursement of court fees after withdrawal on the eve of the pronouncement of the decision on the merrits.

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

1. Key takeaways

No reimbursement of court fees after withdrawal on the eve of the pronouncement of the decision on the merrits.

Assuming an exceptional case pursuant to R 370.9 (e) RoP, the court denies the reimbursement of court fees.

The court points out that at the time of withdrawal, the decision was fully drafted and signed and only needed to be uploaded. The parties were aware thereof. In addition, the parties left the court in the dark until the last second as to whether or not the pronouncement should take place and only commented and reacted at all following corresponding court orders.

2. Division

Mannheim local division

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_410/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Main action

5. Parties

MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte Gesellschft mbH (Claimant), Advanced Bionics AG (Defendant, Advanced Bionics GmbH (Defendant), Advanced Bionics Sarl (Defendant)

6. Patent(s)

EP4074373

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 370.9 (b), (e) RoP

LD-MA_MED-EL-AdvancedBionics

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.