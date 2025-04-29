LD Mannheim, Order Of April 23, 2025, UPC_CFI_471/2023

The Court issued an order for the preparation and structuring of the oral hearing. It highlights a number of key aspects and questions which, in the preliminary opinion of the judge-rapporteur...

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

1. Key takeaways

Order for the preparation of the oral hearing

The Court issued an order for the preparation and structuring of the oral hearing. It highlights a number of key aspects and questions which, in the preliminary opinion of the judge-rapporteur, are likely to be of importance in the oral proceedings. The highlighted aspects are not exhaustive and are not intended to prevent the parties from discussing other aspects and issues that they consider to be important at the hearing.

The key aspects concern the following topics:

Clarification/amendments of motions, in particular clarification of motions and amendments due to the expiration of the patent

Claim construction

Validity of the patent, in particular added matter and novelty and inventive step over two documents

Infringement analysis, in particular doctrine of equivalence, infringing actions

Legal questions, in particular applicable law, value in dispute

2. Division

LD Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_471/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action

5. Parties

Claimants: DISH Technologies L.L.C., Sling TV L.L.C

Defendants: AYLO PREMIUM LTD, AYLO Billing Limited, AYLO FREESITES LTD, AYLO BILLING US CORP., BROCKWELL GROUP LLC, BRIDGEMAZE GROUP LLC

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 479 680

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 240 RoP

2025-04-24_LD-Mannheim_UPC_CFI_471-2023 Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.