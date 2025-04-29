LD Mannheim, Order Of April 23, 2025, UPC_CFI_471/2023

1. Key takeaways
Order for the preparation of the oral hearing
The Court issued an order for the preparation and structuring of the oral hearing. It highlights a number of key aspects and questions which, in the preliminary opinion of the judge-rapporteur, are likely to be of importance in the oral proceedings. The highlighted aspects are not exhaustive and are not intended to prevent the parties from discussing other aspects and issues that they consider to be important at the hearing.
The key aspects concern the following topics:
Clarification/amendments of motions, in particular clarification of motions and amendments due to the expiration of the patent
Claim construction
Validity of the patent, in particular added matter and novelty and inventive step over two documents
Infringement analysis, in particular doctrine of equivalence, infringing actions
Legal questions, in particular applicable law, value in dispute
2. Division
LD Mannheim
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_471/2023
4. Type of proceedings
Infringement action
5. Parties
Claimants: DISH Technologies L.L.C., Sling TV L.L.C
Defendants: AYLO PREMIUM LTD, AYLO Billing Limited, AYLO FREESITES LTD, AYLO BILLING US CORP., BROCKWELL GROUP LLC, BRIDGEMAZE GROUP LLC
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 479 680
7. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 240 RoP
2025-04-24_LD-Mannheim_UPC_CFI_471-2023 Download
