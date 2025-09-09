ARTICLE
9 September 2025

Tech 10 – Episode 7: Macroeconomic Disruption In Technology (Video)

The Tech 10 is a video series exploring the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.
Christoph Steiger
Across 10 episodes in 2025, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the hottest trending topics – from AI to tech modernisation, cybersecurity and privacy to data foundations

To help business leaders shape a competitive advantage in 2025, we bring insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology in its many forms is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In our seventh episode, Partner and Managing Director Christoph Steiger talks to Dr. Martin Lück, former Chief Investment Strategist at Blackrock, now Founder and CEO of Macro Monkey, about business and technology leaders must adapt to today's geopolitical and economic disruption.

Watch Episode 7 below, and view all episodes on our Tech 10 hub page:

Christoph Steiger
