ARTICLE
3 August 2026

LD Düsseldorf, July 27, 2026, Order On Public Access To The Register, UPC_CFI_226/2024

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Bardehle Pagenberg

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An applicant’s predominantly personal interest in access to the register may result in strict confidentiality obligations under Rule 262.2 RoP
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1. Key takeaways

An applicant’s predominantly personal interest in access to the register may result in strict confidentiality obligations under Rule 262.2 RoP

When deciding on a confidentiality request under Rule 262.2 RoP, the Court may take into account that the applicant has a predominantly personal interest in accessing the register. As a result, the Court may apply strict standards and prohibit the applicant from disclosing the granted information to any third parties (Sec. 30).

Apart from this, the order confirms the already established principles that public access during ongoing proceedings requires a specific interest (Sec. 24) but once first-instance proceedings have concluded, public interest generally outweighs confidentiality concerns – no matter whether an appeal is pending, whether the order concerns provisional measures or whether the same information or evidence also relates to parallel proceedings on the same patent or patent family (see Sec. 22 et seq.).

2. Division

Local Division Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_226/2024

App_57167/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Application for access to the register (Rule 262.1(b) RoP)

5. Parties

Applicant: Lars-Oliver Eggersdorfer

Claimant: Dolby International AB

Defendants: Optoma Deutschland GmbH, Optoma Europe Ltd., Optoma Corporation

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 605 534

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 206, 262.1(b), 262.2 RoP

Art. 45 UPCA.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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