The EU's Deforestation Regulation: Will There Be Further Changes?

The EU's Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), designed to ensure that no products that contribute to deforestation are sold in, or exported from, the EU, continues to be criticized by EU Member States and major market players.

According to press reports, 18 EU Member States sent a letter to the EU Commission asking for a further postponement and for additional simplifications of the EUDR. While Germany is reportedly not among these Member States, it is worth recalling that the German Government also supports changes to the EUDR which will ease the burden of compliance for those who deal with products manufactured or harvested in countries with a very high standard for the protection of forests (i.e., EU Member States).

This new push comes at a time when at least some industry participants (which had previously supported the EUDR) also asked for more time and for a reduction of regulatory barriers. Other major manufacturers (inter alia from the United States) are, however, said to oppose delays.

Pursuant to the changes to the EUDR adopted at the end of last year, the EUDR's material provisions are supposed to apply from December 30, 2025.

