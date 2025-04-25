The Week In Weed: April 18, 2025

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see that the DEA's rescheduling hearing is still pending. Germany's cannabis program is likely to remain in place. Rhode Island has finalized its marijuana regulations. And finally, Hostess is looking to expand its market to cannabis consumers.

FEDERAL RE-SCHEDULING

Last week, we noted that cannabis re-scheduling was not included in the administration's Statement of Drug Policy Priorities. This week, we see that the re-scheduling process already under way seems to be stalled. Supporters of re-scheduling filed an interlocutory appeal that remains with the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) acting Administrator, Derek Maltz. So far, no briefing schedule has been set. And there is no Congressional confirmation hearing set for the administration DEA nominee, Terrance Cole. But it's not all bad news for the cannabis industry. A recent poll shows that half of all marijuana consumers plan to increase their use of cannabis to cope with tumultuous recent events.

GERMANY

The German cannabis industry was relieved to find that the new coalition government will not be rolling back the country's marijuana legalization law. Although some politicians had indicted a willingness to repeal the law prior to the election, the new government has indicated that the law will remain in place, with an evaluation scheduled for fall of this year.

RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Island's Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) voted to approve final regulations governing adult-use and medical marijuana late last week. The regulations will be submitted to the Secretary of State and become effective on May 1, 2025. The former Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) will become the Cannabis Office, and take over the day-to-day operations of the cannabis industry in the state.

AND FINALLY

J.M. Smucker, owner of Hostess Snack Cakes, is seeking to expand its consumer market beyond the elementary school set. The Munchie Mobile will be handing out free snacks at 4:20 pm outside cannabis dispensaries on the east coast, culminating at a Brooklyn location on April 20 itself.

Be well everyone; we'll see you next week.

Originally published 18 April 2025

