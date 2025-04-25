ARTICLE
25 April 2025

The Week In Weed: April 18, 2025

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see that the DEA's rescheduling hearing is still pending.
Germany Cannabis & Hemp
Susan Ryan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see that the DEA's rescheduling hearing is still pending. Germany's cannabis program is likely to remain in place. Rhode Island has finalized its marijuana regulations. And finally, Hostess is looking to expand its market to cannabis consumers.

FEDERAL RE-SCHEDULING

Last week, we noted that cannabis re-scheduling was not included in the administration's Statement of Drug Policy Priorities. This week, we see that the re-scheduling process already under way seems to be stalled. Supporters of re-scheduling filed an interlocutory appeal that remains with the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) acting Administrator, Derek Maltz. So far, no briefing schedule has been set. And there is no Congressional confirmation hearing set for the administration DEA nominee, Terrance Cole. But it's not all bad news for the cannabis industry. A recent poll shows that half of all marijuana consumers plan to increase their use of cannabis to cope with tumultuous recent events.

GERMANY

The German cannabis industry was relieved to find that the new coalition government will not be rolling back the country's marijuana legalization law. Although some politicians had indicted a willingness to repeal the law prior to the election, the new government has indicated that the law will remain in place, with an evaluation scheduled for fall of this year.

RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Island's Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) voted to approve final regulations governing adult-use and medical marijuana late last week. The regulations will be submitted to the Secretary of State and become effective on May 1, 2025. The former Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) will become the Cannabis Office, and take over the day-to-day operations of the cannabis industry in the state.

AND FINALLY

J.M. Smucker, owner of Hostess Snack Cakes, is seeking to expand its consumer market beyond the elementary school set. The Munchie Mobile will be handing out free snacks at 4:20 pm outside cannabis dispensaries on the east coast, culminating at a Brooklyn location on April 20 itself.

Be well everyone; we'll see you next week.

Originally published 18 April 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Susan Ryan
Susan Ryan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More