Does Time On An L Permit Count Towards A Swiss C Permit?

Time spent in Switzerland on an L permit can be relevant when planning for a Swiss C permit. It should not, however, be counted in the same way as B-permit residence without checking the route, the purpose of stay and the continuity of residence.

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Time spent in Switzerland on an L permit can be relevant when planning for a Swiss C permit. It should not, however, be counted in the same way as B-permit residence without checking the route, the purpose of stay and the continuity of residence

The common mistake is to add up calendar years in Switzerland and assume that every lawful year has the same settlement value. Swiss C permit planning is more technical. A proper assessment separates total lawful residence from the final uninterrupted residence-permit period.

Swiss C Permit Timing: The Short Answer

Under Article 34(2) LEI / AIG , a foreign national may be granted a settlement permit if they have lived in Switzerland for at least ten years in total on a short-stay permit or residence permit, have held a residence permit without interruption for the last five years, have no relevant revocation grounds and are integrated. An L permit is a short-stay permit. A B permit is a residence permit. A C permit is the settlement permit.

This means that L-permit time may help with the overall ten-year history, particularly where it falls earlier in the chronology. It does not normally replace the final uninterrupted B-permit period required before settlement.

A person who held an employment L permit for two years and then a B permit for eight years may need to analyse whether those L years help complete the ten-year residence history. By contrast, one year on L followed by four years on B is not necessarily enough for an early C permit, because the five-year requirement is not simply a five-year presence test.

Why Lawful Residence Is Not Always Qualifying Residence

For C-permit planning, lawful residence and qualifying residence are not always the same. The authorities may examine the permit category, the purpose of stay, continuity, integration and any refusal or revocation issues. Integration includes matters such as respect for public order, respect for constitutional values, language skills and participation in working life or education.

This matters most where a person has moved between short-term work, study, training, job-seeking, family residence and employment. Each period should be placed in its legal context rather than treated as an identical year of residence.

Ordinary Swiss C Permit After Ten Years: Where L Permit Time May Count

For many mixed L/B histories, the ordinary ten-year route remains the starting point. The applicant should reconstruct the chronology by permit type, legal basis, start and end dates, canton, municipal registration, absences and any change in family or nationality status.

An L-to-B switch does not automatically erase earlier lawful residence. Equally, it does not mean that the L period can be used for every part of the C permit test. The final five-year block usually needs to be tested separately as uninterrupted residence-permit residence.

Early Swiss C Permit After Five Years: Why L Permit Time Needs Care

The early C permit route under Article 34(4) LEI / AIG and Article 62 OASA / VZAE is not an automatic right after five calendar years in Switzerland. It is a discretionary early-settlement route based on uninterrupted residence-permit residence, absence of relevant refusal grounds and strong integration. Article 62 OASA / VZAE requires at least B1 oral and A1 written language ability in the national language spoken at the place of residence.

SEM guidance states that, for early settlement, previous stays or temporary stays such as study, medical treatment or short-term stays are generally not counted in the five-year residence-permit period. However, the guidance also recognises specific situations where a short-stay period may have acquired a durable character, for example because of an indefinite employment contract or because the authorities and the applicant understood from the outset that the stay was durable.

The practical point is not that L-permit time never helps. It is that the applicant must identify why the L permit was granted and whether it can properly be treated as relevant for the particular C permit route.

Student, Training and Job-Seeker Periods Before a C Permit

Study and training histories require particular care. Article 34(5) LEI / AIG provides that temporary stays, including education or training, do not count towards the uninterrupted period in the last five years. Education or training periods may be credited only where the statutory and guidance conditions are met, including the later period of uninterrupted durable residence-permit residence after completion.

A former student who spent several years in Switzerland and then moved into employment should not rely on the arrival date alone. The key questions are when the education or training period ended, when durable residence began, and whether the later residence-permit period is complete.

Absences and Permit Gaps Can Affect the C Permit Clock

Mixed L/B histories often become difficult because of interruptions rather than because of the first permit label. Deregistration, extended absence, remote work from abroad, secondments, housing changes or gaps between permits may all affect continuity.

Applicants should prepare an absence table, not merely collect permit cards. Short returns to Switzerland may not resolve a continuity concern where the person’s home, work and family life had effectively moved abroad. SEM guidance on lapse and preservation also distinguishes maintaining an existing C permit during absence from proving uninterrupted residence before obtaining one.

EU/EFTA Nationality, Settlement Agreements and Family Routes

EU/EFTA residence rights and Swiss C permit eligibility are related but not identical. The Free Movement Agreement does not itself create a uniform automatic C permit right for every EU/EFTA national after five years. Settlement is assessed under Swiss settlement rules, any applicable settlement agreement and the person’s individual facts. SEM guidance confirms that the LEI / AIG applies subsidiarily where the AFMP / FZA does not contain different provisions or where Swiss law is more favourable, including in relation to settlement.

Some applicants may have a nationality-based settlement route or a family-based route under the LEI / AIG. Those routes should be checked separately. A spouse, child or family member should not assume that the answer depends only on the L/B chronology; relationship, cohabitation, age, integration and refusal grounds may be decisive.

Evidence for an L-to-C Permit History

Evidence requirements depend on the canton, route and facts, but useful examples may include permit copies, residence confirmations, registration records, employment contracts, study completion evidence, language certificates, debt and welfare records, tax or salary evidence, housing documents and an absence chronology.

Documents do not guarantee approval. Their purpose is to support the correct legal route and to address timing, continuity and integration risks before the application is filed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.