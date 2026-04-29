Cosmina Simion To Moderate IP Panel At IMGL 2026 Spring Conference

Cosmina will moderate the panel titled “IP, Advertising and Platform Liability in iGaming”, alongside legal professionals from Spain, Switzerland, Canada and the United States.

We are a law firm with a strong focus on assisting businesses fuelling the digital economy and not only in the territories we operate in. We have offices in Malta, Italy, Romania, and we operate Czech, Polish and UAE desks, as well as having a worldwide network of correspondent firms. We have a well-established practice advising clients on (in no particular order) fintech, gaming & gambling, corporate, M&A, tax, dispute resolution, corporate finance, intellectual property, data privacy and personal data processing, consumer protection & advertising, real estate, employment & immigration matters, sports, technology & media, competition & state aid. Our firm and several of our lawyers are highly ranked by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000 and Who’s Who Legal.

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Cosmina will moderate the panel titled “IP, Advertising and Platform Liability in iGaming”, alongside legal professionals from Spain, Switzerland, Canada and the United States. The discussion will address key issues including advertising restrictions, affiliate structures, platform liability for third-party content, and the challenges of cross-border marketing compliance. It will also examine recent enforcement actions and highlight best practices.

The IMGL Spring Conference is an annual gathering of leading gaming lawyers, regulators, and industry thought leaders, bringing together professionals to discuss the future of global gaming.

More information about the conference is available here.

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