Cosmina Simion To Moderate IP Panel At IMGL 2026 Spring Conference

- within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
- in Europe
- in Europe
- in Europe
- in Europe
- in Europe
- in Europe
- in Europe
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Construction & Engineering industries
- within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Intellectual Property and Consumer Protection topic(s)
Cosmina will moderate the panel titled “IP, Advertising and Platform Liability in iGaming”, alongside legal professionals from Spain, Switzerland, Canada and the United States. The discussion will address key issues including advertising restrictions, affiliate structures, platform liability for third-party content, and the challenges of cross-border marketing compliance. It will also examine recent enforcement actions and highlight best practices.
The IMGL Spring Conference is an annual gathering of leading gaming lawyers, regulators, and industry thought leaders, bringing together professionals to discuss the future of global gaming.
More information about the conference is available here.
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