First Hall Civil Court Refuses The Recognition And Enforcement Of Austrian Player Claims As Manifestly Contrary To Maltese Public Policy

In two decisions given by Judge Francesco Depasquale, earlier this morning in the names European Lotto and Betting Limited vs Philip Wahl nomine. and TSG Interactive Gaming Europe Limited vs Gerhard Posch et. the Maltese Court citing Article 45(1)(a) of the Brussels I Recast Regulation, denied the recognition and enforcement of judgements obtained by Austrian players for the recovery of gaming losses with MGA licenced operators as being manifestly contrary to public policy in Malta.

