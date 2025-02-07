Updates To Gambling Regulations In Ukraine

January 2025 – The Ukrainian parliament recently adopted Law of Ukraine No. 4116-IX1 to combat gambling addiction (ludomania) and to improve the state regulation of activities related to the organisation and conduct of gambling and lotteries. Most of the amendments will come into force on 1 April 2025.

The main changes, inter alia, include:

The abolition of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries and the establishment of a new authorized body. A significant expansion and detailing of applicable rules concerning the advertising of gambling, including:

a prohibition on using patriotic themes and topics related to the war with Russia, and on using volunteers and military personnel in advertising;

a prohibition on offering or providing a reimbursement of expenses for participation in gambling, and on the offering of free bonuses instead of placing a bet;

a prohibition on involving popular figures (except for athletes), and on mentioning the names or displaying the images of popular figures, characters from movies, television and animated films;

stricter requirements for sponsorship;

the application of advertising rules to announcements concerning charitable activities using the gambling organiser's brand, and where mentioning gambling organisers or their brands as sponsors or partners.

It is established that only Ukrainian resident legal entities that have obtained the necessary license are entitled to provide services for the supply and/or provision of software directly used in the organisation and conduct of gambling activities, including to gambling organisers and non-residents of Ukraine. Requirements for gambling organisers and gambling service providers have been amended. Regulations on accepting bets and paying out prizes have been detailed.





Footnotes

1. Law of Ukraine No. 4116-IX dated 4 December 2024 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine to Combat Gambling Addiction (Ludomania) and to Improve the State Regulation of Activities Related to the Organisation and Conduct of Gambling and Lotteries"

