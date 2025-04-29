Ask The Expert: Domain Name And SSL Certificate Management

Inspired by questions from clients, Subject Matter Expert Elisa Mulas takes a closer look at domain name and SSL certificate management and shares how our Equinox IP management software can help you centralize your portfolio of domain names and SSL certificates.

Owning and maintaining IP in the fast-paced digital world can feel intimidating; however, ignoring online protection won't make it any easier. Unprotected brand rights, even online rights, are vulnerable to plagiarism and abuse by third parties. At Questel, we understand the challenges brand owners face in protecting their domain names, so we never overlook the importance of domain names and domain security for online brand protection.

A key challenge many companies face is handling domain names in a streamlined, unified way when domain name management is separated from trademark management. I am excited to share some interesting findings, proactive approaches, and smart ways to combat obstacles, including how ourdomain name managementservices andEquinox IP management softwarecan assist.

Domain Name and SSL Certificate Management Best Practices

I decided to take a closer look into domain name and SSL certificate management after being inspired by our clients, including their questions, such as: What kind of IP rights are we talking about? What should we pay attention to? And what difficulties are typically encountered by specialists?

For answers and insights, I reached out to our resident expert Andreas Soll, Questel's Manager ofCorporate Domain Name Services. Who could be better to advise on this topic than someone whose sole day-to-day focus is managing domain names?

Q: How Do You Handle Domain Name Disputes or Issues with Trademark Infringement?

A: "When handling domain name disputes or infringements, it's crucial to be proactive and structured. Monitoring domain registrations continuously usingonline brand protectiontools is vital. If an issue arises, decide on the best action: contact the provider or owner, issue a cease-and-desist letter, or file a formal complaint. Legal escalation may be necessary, so the process may involve working with external legal teams. Register key domains and variations in advance and use registry-blocking mechanisms to prevent abuse. The goal is to resolve disputes efficiently and protect the brand's online presence1."

Q: What Strategies Do You Recommend for Managing Multiple Domain Names for a Single Brand?

A: "To manage multiple domains for a brand, centralize domain name management on a single platform for consistency, security, and cost-efficiency. Categorize domains by purpose (primary, regional, campaign-specific, defensive). Use tools to associate domain groups, trademarks, and notes. Implement secure redirects and subdomains for SEO. Periodically review the portfolio to remove redundant domains and optimize costs. This strategy ensures brand consistency, prevents unauthorized usage, and simplifies global operations."

Q: How Important Is It to Register Variations and Misspellings of Your Domain Name?

A: "Registering variations and common misspellings is vital for brand protection online. Cybersquatting and typosquatting can mislead customers and harm your brand. Secure important variations, common typos, phonetic spellings, and localized versions to protect your digital footprint. Monitor for homograph attacks and invest in preventive measures to save time and legal costs."

Q: What Are the Best Practices for Renewing and Maintaining Domain Registrations?

A: "To prevent accidental expiration of critical domains, auto-renew all domains and consider multi-year registrations for long-term security. Implement strict access controls and domain locking to prevent unauthorized changes. Keep WHOIS and contact information updated for renewal notifications. Regular portfolio analysis helps IP owners decide which domains to retain, renew, or retire. A clear renewal strategy avoids unnecessary risks and ensures important domains don't lapse."

Q: What Are the Best Practices for SSL Certificate Management to Avoid Expiration and Downtime?

A: "To prevent SSL certificate expiration issues, use automated management tools to track and renew certificates before they lapse. Maintain a structured inventory of all SSL certificates, including expiration dates and issuing authorities. Use wildcard or Subject Alternative Name (SAN) certificates for multiple subdomains. Rotate certificates periodically and ensure strong encryption protocols like Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3. Have a redundancy plan with backup certificates from different issuers. A well-managed SSL strategy ensures uninterrupted service and maintains customer trust.

Q: How Do SSL Certificates Integrate with Domain Names to Ensure Secure and Trusted Connections?

A: "SSL certificates ensure secure connections by verifying domain names. Browsers check if the certificate matches the domain and is issued by a trusted authority. Types include domain-validated, organization-validated, and extended validation certificates, each offering different levels of security. SAN certificates protect multiple domains, while wildcard certificates cover all subdomains under one domain. Proper SSL integration ensures encryption, builds user trust, and prevents impersonation attacks."

If you need to manage your domain names and SSL certificates in a more complete and comprehensive way, Andreas Soll and his team ofCorporate Domain Name Managementexperts are clearly the right people to talk to!

Software to Support Domain Name and SSL Certificate Management

As is well known, Questel specializes in both useful services to protect rights and advanced software to help you manage and maintain them. Let's look at how to manage your domain names effectively with our suite ofEquinox IP management software.

Flexibility in Case Type and Layout

You can summarize the power of this software by appreciating the flexibility it provides to create any type of case and case layout, as well as any kind of custom deadlines and alerts.

Using ourEquinox IP management software, it is possible to save each domain name and SSL certificate as a single matter. Do you need an extra field? No problem! In Equinox, you can add any field you require.

Example domain name case layoutin our Equinox IP management software ©Questel

Example SSL certificate case layout in our Equinox IP management software ©Questel

Seamless Connectivity

In Equinox, you can link your domain names and SLL certificates seamlessly:

Straightforward Reporting

As we like to say: if you can save a piece of data in Equinox, you can also create reports and charts on that data.

Example dashboard showing domain name assets ©Questel

Example dashboard showing SSL certificates ©Questel

What Are You Waiting For?

Could ourEquinox IP management softwaresolve your domain name and SSL certificate management challenges?

Footnote

1 Questel does not provide any legal services. Legal services are provided by independent IP attorneys on the basis of a separate engagement agreement between you and, if you wish to, a partner IP attorneys firm.

