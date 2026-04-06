Payments Without Borders: Kenya And Rwanda Pilot Fintech Licence Passporting

Kenya and Rwanda have introduced a new cross-border payments initiative aimed at simplifying how financial technology firms operate between the two markets. Through a Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Bank of Kenya and the National Bank of Rwanda, the regulators have established a licence passporting framework that will allow licensed Payment Service Providers to access both jurisdictions more efficiently.

The framework creates a structured mechanism through which a payment institution authorised in one country may operate in the other without repeating a full licensing process. Although firms remain subject to the applicable regulatory requirements of each jurisdiction, the arrangement introduces a form of regulatory recognition that reduces duplication and lowers the administrative burden associated with entering a neighbouring market.

This initiative forms part of broader efforts within the East African Community ("EAC") to improve the efficiency of regional financial infrastructure. Policymakers within the bloc have consistently identified cross-border payments as a critical component of economic integration, particularly as digital commerce, remittances and mobile-based financial services continue to expand across East Africa. By enabling licensed providers to operate more easily between Kenya and Rwanda, the framework contributes to the EAC's objective of building a more connected regional payments environment.

For financial institutions and fintech companies, the arrangement may materially simplify expansion strategies within the region. Payment platforms and digital finance providers will be able to offer services to a wider customer base without navigating two entirely separate licensing regimes. This may accelerate the rollout of payment products, encourage new partnerships between financial institutions and technology firms, and support increased transaction activity between the two markets.

The initiative may also improve the practical functioning of cross-border payments. Historically, fragmented regulatory structures and differing compliance procedures have contributed to delays and operational complexity in regional transactions. Greater alignment between supervisory authorities can help streamline payment processes and support more predictable regulatory outcomes for firms operating across both jurisdictions.

From a supervisory perspective, the agreement reflects a growing willingness among regulators to cooperate in response to the rapid development of digital financial services. Cross-border fintech activity increasingly requires coordination between authorities responsible for oversight, consumer protection and financial stability. Frameworks such as licence passporting allow regulators to maintain appropriate supervision while facilitating technological innovation within a controlled environment.

Businesses seeking to operate under the framework will still need to meet relevant compliance standards, including regulatory reporting obligations and financial integrity requirements. The passporting arrangement does not remove supervisory oversight, rather, it establishes a coordinated approach that allows authorities to manage cross-border financial activity more efficiently.

The Kenya-Rwanda initiative may also signal the direction of future regulatory developments within the region. If the model proves effective, similar cooperative arrangements could emerge among additional East African jurisdictions. Over time, such measures could contribute to a more consistent regulatory environment for digital financial services across the bloc.

For market participants, the message is a constructive one. Regulatory authorities are increasingly recognising that regional cooperation is necessary to support the continued growth of digital finance. The Kenya-Rwanda licence passporting framework represents a practical step toward that objective, providing fintech providers with clearer pathways for regional operations while reinforcing regulatory oversight within the evolving digital payments landscape.

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