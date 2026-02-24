On 19 January 2026, Kenya's National Intelligence and Research University (NIRU) launched an incubation programme for AI innovators...

Kenya moves to accelerate AI‑driven economic growth through national incubation of innovators.

Kenya Begins Incubation of AI Innovators Through NIRU

On 19 January 2026, Kenya's National Intelligence and Research University (NIRU) launched an incubation programme for AI innovators selected from over 2,400 proposals submitted during the 2025 National AI Hackathon. The programme provides technical mentorship, product refinement, ethical AI guidance and commercialisation pathways.

Government leaders emphasised that local incubation would help retain Kenyan IP, create jobs, enhance national security, and strengthen the digital economy. Final project showcases are planned for March 2026, supported by institutions including USIU‑Africa, Strathmore University, Safaricom and Equity Bank.

AI‑focused businesses and investors may see increased opportunities in Kenya's emerging innovation ecosystem as government‑backed incubation initiatives expand.

