WEBINAR REPLAY | Loan Agreements Under Luxembourg Law

CMS Luxembourg are most popular:
- within Insurance and International Law topic(s)
- in European Union
Check out our Corporate Law Spotlight session on loan agreements under Luxembourg law.
Our speakers, Senior Associate Sarah Lemaire (Tax) and Managing Associate Caroline Sculteur (Corporate), share practical insights on key drafting standards and recent case law developments. Drawing on both tax and corporate perspectives, they highlight how to mitigate risks and ensure your documentation remains clear, robust, and enforceable.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]