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28 May 2026

WEBINAR REPLAY | Loan Agreements Under Luxembourg Law

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CMS Luxembourg

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Active in the Grand-Duchy since 2011, CMS Luxembourg combine a deep understanding of the local market with the global overview of the CMS network. Our 70+ lawyers specialise in Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Investment Funds and Tax but are also able to assist our clients on Commercial, Dispute Resolution, Employment, Capital Markets, ESG as well as Insurance matters.
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CMS Luxembourg presents a Corporate Law Spotlight webinar examining the intricacies of loan agreements under Luxembourg law. Senior Associate Sarah Lemaire and Managing Associate Caroline Sculteur provide dual perspectives from tax and corporate practice areas, addressing critical drafting standards and recent judicial developments that impact loan documentation.
Luxembourg Finance and Banking
Caroline Sculteur and Sarah Lemaire
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Check out our Corporate Law Spotlight session on loan agreements under Luxembourg law.

Our speakers, Senior Associate Sarah Lemaire (Tax) and Managing Associate Caroline Sculteur (Corporate), share practical insights on key drafting standards and recent case law developments. Drawing on both tax and corporate perspectives, they  highlight how to mitigate risks and ensure your documentation remains clear, robust, and enforceable.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Caroline Sculteur
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Sarah Lemaire
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