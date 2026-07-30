Podcast: 2026 Outlook: Digital Asset Developments

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Bermuda Shorts – Tech Talks S01 E22

The mics are on for the latest episode of Tech Talks, as Appleby lawyers Jerome Wilson, George McCallum and Karim Creary turn their focus to Bermuda’s digital assets landscape and what’s coming into view for the rest of 2026.

Listening Time: 21 Minutes

Episode Background

Bermuda Shorts – Tech Talks S01 E22

The mics are on for the latest episode of Tech Talks, as Appleby lawyers Jerome Wilson, George McCallum and Karim Creary turn their focus to Bermuda’s digital assets landscape and what’s coming into view for the rest of 2026.

The episode opens with an overview of Bermuda’s tech and digital assets environment, highlighting the jurisdiction’s supportive government approach, strong pipeline of clients, and the progress achieved through close collaboration between the Bermuda Monetary Authority and industry stakeholders. The BMA’s collegiate and commercially minded engagement has been central to Bermuda’s success as a digital asset hub, and remains a clear competitive advantage.

The trio also highlight four regulatory developments shaping the market: the new operational and resilience outsourcing code; the proposed Payment Services Act, introduced to replace our Money Service Business Act, wherein there is the introduction of a “payment technology provider” included into the new payment services regime; the regulator’s integration of AI into existing regulatory frameworks; and the latest developments in the asset tokenisation framework.

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Originally published 14th May 2026.

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