Cloud Or On-premise? Four Factors For Payments Providers To Consider

The payments landscape has become increasingly fragmented in recent years. Some providers remain fully dependent on legacy data centres, others operate as cloud‑native organisations, while a growing group sits somewhere in between with partial cloud adoption.

In an industry defined by high operational complexity, this divergence has intensified the debate around the relative merits of on‑premises data centres and cloud‑based infrastructure, as well as the trade‑offs between different cloud deployment models.

Determining whether a move to the cloud is justified and identifying the most appropriate path forward requires a clear and coherent strategy grounded in four key areas.

1. Cost profile

While on-prem data centres are generally cost-effective for businesses with stable, predictable demand, pay-as-you-go in the cloud can often be a more cost-effective option when predictability does not apply. However, there are a couple of important caveats.

The first consideration is that organisations operating their own data centres already carry a largely fixed cost base, including infrastructure, facilities, and operational staff. As a result, moving workloads to the cloud does not automatically reduce costs and can initially increase overall spend if on‑premises infrastructure is maintained in parallel. Cloud migration becomes financially attractive only once sufficient scale is reached to decommission on‑premises environments and eliminate those legacy running costs.

The second consideration is that, in the cloud, cost and usage are tightly coupled, making strong cost governance essential to achieving cost effectiveness. This requires disciplined adoption of FinOps best practices, such as rigorous management of user access and permissions, along with detailed tracking and analysis of cloud consumption to detect and prevent unexpected cost spikes. In practice, few organisations achieve full cost transparency, but this should be the aspiration in order to maximise the cost benefits of cloud adoption.

2. Resilience and technical scalability

On-prem data centres can achieve fairly high stability (e.g., 99.9%+ uptime), but their fixed capacity limits scalability and flexibility during peak periods (or at least it does without adding hardware and significantly extending lead times).

Cloud, on the other hand, can offer instant scalability and dynamic resource allocation across regions, with availability up to 99.999%. As a result, downtime is typically measured in seconds rather than minutes. It is perfectly suited for businesses likely to see sudden surges in traffic, such as gaming, Black Friday sales, major sporting events, or other scenarios involving unpredictable spikes in demand.

In product lines like e-commerce, where low latency is essential for timely transaction processing, the cloud provides a clear advantage. It enables providers to expand into new regions and be geographically close to their customers far more efficiently, avoiding the cost and complexity of building and operating local data centres.

It is important to recognise that scalability and resilience are not achieved solely through cloud adoption. They require a combination of best‑practice operating approaches, sound architectural design, and effective use of technology, including RESTful APIs, event‑driven architectures, and rigorous testing beyond normal operating levels. From our client work, we consistently see leading organisations stress‑test their systems at multiples of peak demand, with some running monthly tests at twice typical peak volumes to ensure sustained performance and reliability.

3. Time to market and innovation

The cloud enables faster deployment cycles, including quicker, more efficient testing pipelines. In contrast, on-prem environments are often constrained by legacy systems, making it harder for providers to experiment or integrate emerging technologies. Testing processes tend to be slow and fragmented, with multiple tools required to validate different components of the system.

These characteristics materially accelerate the rollout of value‑added services such as payments reconciliation and customer trend analysis. Cloud platforms typically provide native capabilities that simplify data access, integration, and optimisation. That said, our recent experience suggests that many organisations are still on the journey toward fully leveraging cloud capabilities for AI and data. While engineering capabilities are typically well established, leading performers are increasingly complementing these with stronger data science and data engineering capacity.

Overall, time to market and innovation represent areas where cloud solutions can deliver a clear advantage over on‑premises data centres. That advantage, however, is not universal. Where rapid experimentation and frequent service rollout are not central to the business model, the incremental benefits of cloud adoption are materially reduced.

4. Client expectations and sector-specific needs

The final factor to consider is that the relative benefits of cloud and on‑premises solutions depend strongly on client demands, sector‑specific requirements, and the regional context in which payment providers operate.

Adoption patterns differ markedly across client segments and industries. Large banks and other traditional financial institutions have tended to take a cautious approach to cloud adoption, reflecting a greater sensitivity to price, stability, and scale.

By contrast, customer sectors such as retail and hospitality operate under different constraints, including the need to handle sharp seasonal peaks and to ensure seamless integration across customer journeys and finance processes. In these environments, providers are more likely to favour cloud‑based models, which enable tighter integration of features and services with client systems. Regional variation also plays a role: cloud adoption is accelerating in Europe and North America, while uptake remains more uneven across Latin America and Africa, in part due to local infrastructure constraints, such as network connectivity.

While payment providers should seek to align their cloud strategy with client expectations, a strong strategy is ultimately defined by fitness for purpose. It should deliver what clients need at pace, maintain a low cost base, and provide sufficient flexibility to respond to actual demand rather than simply following prevailing technology trends. Where an on‑premises setup is already fully optimised to serve the existing client base, pressure to migrate to the cloud solely because it is becoming more common within the sector should be carefully evaluated and, where appropriate, resisted.

Final thoughts and takeaways

When comparing cloud and on‑premises solutions, the key question is not which option is inherently better, but which is best suited to the intended purpose. Decisions should be guided by business continuity requirements, latency needs, client and sector expectations, and anticipated growth.



Maximising cost effectiveness in the cloud requires a pragmatic, cost‑led approach that considers both infrastructure and ongoing operational costs. Achieving this in practice depends on strong and disciplined cost governance.



On‑premises environments remain a viable option for stable, high‑volume operations, but they typically lack the agility required for dynamic or globally distributed businesses. In sectors where clients and end customers have low tolerance for latency, local cloud infrastructure becomes significantly more valuable.



Cloud solutions also provide a clear advantage in accelerating innovation and enabling faster rollout of new features and services. Fully capturing this benefit, however, requires organisations to strengthen their data science and data engineering capabilities alongside traditional engineering skills.

For payments providers, this is not a technology decision in isolation. It is a business decision in which the optimal model that supports your clients, your economics, and your next stage of growth will be critical to future success.