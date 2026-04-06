Private Credit's Rise And The Expanding Role Of Debt Advisory

Traditional bank lending no longer dominates the middle-market capital landscape. Over the past decade, private credit has evolved into a significant and increasingly sophisticated source of financing for privately owned and sponsor-backed businesses alike. Direct lenders, credit funds, and alternative capital providers now offer flexible structures that often extend beyond the constraints of regulated banks. This shift has created opportunity, but also complexity.

Many middle-market companies are not yet positioned to pursue a sale or broader recapitalisation. Instead, they may require refinancing of existing facilities, capital to support organic expansion, acquisition financing, or liquidity through a dividend recapitalisation. In these situations, private credit can provide tailored solutions, can provide tailored solutions, including unitranche facilities, subordinated debt, delayed-draw structures, and other customised arrangements aligned with specific strategic objectives.

The rapid growth of private lenders has increased competition and structural creativity in the market. However, terms, pricing mechanics, covenant packages, and prepayment provisions vary significantly across providers. Surface-level flexibility may conceal structural nuances that meaningfully affect long-term enterprise value.

The rapid growth of private lenders has increased competition and structural creativity in the market. However, terms, pricing mechanics, covenant packages, and prepayment provisions vary significantly across providers. Surface-level flexibility may conceal structural nuances that meaningfully affect long-term enterprise value.

Debt advisory has become increasingly relevant within this environment. A disciplined advisory process enables

companies to evaluate a broad universe of capital providers, compare structural alternatives, and negotiate terms that align financing with long-term strategy. For founder- and family-owned businesses in particular, maintaining control and minimising equity dilution remain central considerations. Thoughtful debt structuring can provide growth capital while preserving ownership and deferring an exit timeline.

Sponsor-backed companies, likewise, benefit from a competitive capital process, particularly in situations involving add-on acquisitions, refinancings, or balance sheet optimisation.

As private credit continues to expand, middle-market companies face a broader and more nuanced set of financing options. Navigating this landscape effectively requires a clear understanding of lender motivations, market dynamics, and structural implications. When properly structured, private credit can serve not merely as a substitute for bank financing, but as a strategic tool to support long-term growth.

This article appeared in GGI INSIDER No 142, March 2026

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