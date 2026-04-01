Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.

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Transparency of Legal Entities and Enhanced Obligations for Advisors: A New Regulatory Era, Newsletter Association suisse des gestionnaires de fortune (ASG/VSV), March 30 2026 Newspaper

We have contributed an article to the Swiss Association of Wealth Managers (SAM) newsletter examining the new Federal Act on the Transparency of Legal Entities and the amendments to the Anti Money Laundering Act, both set to enter into force at the earliest in the second half of 2026. This article outlines the core features of this reform and highlights the obligations it introduces, with particular attention to what these changes mean for wealth managers navigating an increasingly demanding regulatory environment. It further explores the practical considerations that industry professionals should keep in mind as they prepare for the new framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.